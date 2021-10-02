Reese Witherspoon showed a rare photo with her son

The American actress actively maintains a personal page on Instagram. She often publishes various photographs, but pictures with children appear on the network quite rarely, so they always attract the public.

Photo of Reese Witherspoon with her son

The favorite of millions has unveiled an extremely beautiful photograph. Together with her eldest son Deacon, Reese posed during the sunset against the backdrop of an incredible sky, endless ocean and plants. The celebrity mommy and her descendant took a selfie to capture that amazing evening in memory forever.

Witherspoon posed for the photo in a white blouse and an orange necklace. I neatly styled my hair, and did light everyday makeup on my face. Completed the look with laconic earrings.

Deacon is also pictured wearing a white shirt. He gently hugged mommy and smiled sweetly for the camera.

There are few words to say how much I love this guy. The way he looks at the world inspires me every day,

– Reese wrote lovingly in the publication.



Reese Witherspoon with her eldest son / Photo from Instagram Reese Witherspoon

