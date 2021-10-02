Reese Witherspoon to sell Hello Sunshine to media startup

News.Film

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine will be bought by a media startup funded by Blackstone Group Inc, Interfax-Kazakhstan reports.

The startup, which doesn’t even have a name yet, will acquire a controlling stake in Hello Sunshine. Reese Witherspoon herself, as well as Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden, will retain “significant stakes” in the business, the production company said in a press release. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. According to The Wall Street Journal, Hello Sunshine is valued at $ 900 million.

Startup executives Kevin Meyer and Tom Staggs, former top executives at Walt Disney, plan to grow it into a major entertainment company, with Hello Sunshine as its first asset. Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Harden will join the board of directors of the new company. They and the entire Hello Sunshine executive team will continue to be involved in the day-to-day operations of the production business.

Hello Sunshine, founded in 2016, positions itself as a company that creates stories that are meaningful to women and grounded in women’s experiences. Hello Sunshine is the creator of the acclaimed TV series Big Little Lies.