Released the trailer for the film “Still Water”, in which Matt Damon played a desperate father

On May 11, a trailer for the upcoming drama starring Matt Damon appeared on the Web. The painting is called Stillwater. The 50-year-old actor played an ordinary American hard worker who travels to France to help his daughter, who was arrested on murder charges. Local residents and the bureaucratic system are clearly not happy with the man: everyone believes that his daughter is guilty. But the man intends to get to the bottom of the truth and will not stop on this path.

The daughter of the protagonist was played by 25-year-old Abigail Breslin, star of the films “Little Miss Happiness”, “Welcome to Zombieland” and “The Last Girl”.

The release of the film was scheduled for November 2020, but due to the pandemic it was delayed by six months. It will appear in American cinemas on July 30, but the release date in Russia is still unknown.

We add that with Matt Damon in 2021, the historical thriller “The Last Duel” (also about France, by the way) and the crime film “No Sharp Movements” are to be released. It is also known that the actor starred in the Marvel comic strip “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

