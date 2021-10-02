Renee Zellweger, Nicole Kidman, Christina Aguilera and 7 more stars who ruined their face with plastic surgery

Many people refer to plastic surgery as a beauty salon procedure. But this is a full-fledged surgical intervention with a high risk of complications. The reason for negative changes in appearance is often a reluctance to listen to the advice of a doctor and a lack of a sense of proportion. In an effort to achieve ideal beauty, a person again and again falls under the knife. But each organism has its own limit, upon reaching which operations begin to give the opposite effect. Some movie and show business stars are evidence of this. We turned to experts who helped us figure out which of the celebrities should have stopped in time and stopped torturing themselves with surgical interventions.

Our experts are the creators of the R&R clinic cosmetology and rehabilitation brand: Tatyana Romanovskaya, a plastic surgeon, MD & PhD holder (USA), a world-class specialist in face and breast operations, and Rustam Kurmanbaev, a plastic surgeon, a world-class specialist in operations in the abdomen, buttocks and chest.

Nicole Kidman

The popular actress is already over fifty, but she strives to look like a young girl. Nicole admitted that she had previously been fond of beauty injections, but recently she allegedly left this occupation.

Photos of the film star speak of the opposite. Her face becomes more and more rounded. She has clearly gotten a facelift, corrected her lips, cheekbones, and continues with regular Botox injections. The abundance of procedures and the lack of a sense of proportion negatively affected her facial expressions, which became almost immobile.

Tara Reed

The comedic actress, who was remembered by the audience for the films “My Boss’s Daughter”, “American Pie” and the TV series “Clinic”, was previously distinguished by appetizing forms.

Her appearance has changed beyond recognition her hobby for liposuction. Instead of a charming figure, the actress got an emaciated body and saggy skin on her stomach, legs and buttocks. The obsession to lose weight and become slimmer did not add beauty and popularity to the film star in the cinema.

Pamela Anderson

The Hollywood actress and model could not resist the temptation and also tried to improve her appearance. In 2016, she appeared in front of fans in a completely different guise.

Pamela Anderson’s eyes have decreased, due to excessive tension, the muscles of the face have lost their mobility. Correction of cheekbones led to the fact that the cheeks became too rounded, and the skin acquired an unnatural smoothness and whiteness. Due to her passion for plastic, the actress looks more like a doll or figurine.

Courtney Love

The American singer performed her first rhinoplasty surgery at the age of 20, later deciding to change the shape of her lips and breasts. For several decades, the surgeon’s knife has touched almost every part of her body. Courtney Love has clearly lost her sense of proportion, which negatively affected her appearance.

Later, the singer realized that she had gone too far with plastic surgery. Now she seeks to return to her former beauty and continues to visit doctors and cosmetologists. But in recent years, operations have backfired and only disfigure the widow of the Nirvana lead singer.

Lindsey Lohan

The red-haired beauty played the twin girls in The Parent Trap in the late 1990s. But in the early 2000s, Lindsay became interested in alcohol and drugs, which caused premature wrinkles on her skin.

The actress resorted to the help of the beauty industry: she used injections of Botox and fillers in her cheeks and lips, did rhinoplasty, but her hobby for operations only worsened her appearance. The cheekbones began to protrude too much, and the skin acquired an unnatural smoothness. Today Lindsay looks much older than her years.

Mickey Rourke

The sex symbol of the 1990s was forced to turn to a plastic surgeon to correct a broken nose during boxing. Doctors performed 5 rhinoplasty on him, made a circular facelift, inserted implants into his cheekbones and chin.

The actor insists that the interventions were due to medical reasons, but he would not mind feeling like a former handsome man in his declining years. The hobby for plastics grew, but it did not benefit. The abundance of scars and swelling changed Mickey Rourke’s face beyond recognition.

Renee Zellweger

For the first plastic surgery in 2010, the actress was pushed by the crisis. Stress provoked the film star to experiment with her appearance. In 2014, she appeared before the public with a new face. But her fans did not see the former soft features.

Zellweger was clearly interested in plastic surgery: she performed an eyelid lift, filled her lips and cheeks with fillers, and tightened the contours of her face. But the abundance of surgical interventions distorted her appearance: the shape of her eyes and lips changed, her “trademark” dimpled cheeks disappeared. At first, the actress was satisfied with the results, but over time she decided to return her old face. True, she never succeeded.

Janice Dickinson

A popular supermodel and beauty in the past first turned to doctors after 30 years, because as a result of a busy schedule and a lifestyle far from healthy, her appearance began to fade.

Janice enlarged her lips and breasts, tightened her face, neck and abdomen, performed rhinoplasty and liposuction. But in pursuit of the ideal, she was never able to stop. The model has been seeking help from surgeons for 25 years. After 55 years, the interventions had the opposite effect. Appearance has acquired unnatural features due to excessive enthusiasm for plastic.

Christina Aguilera

By the age of 39, the American singer managed to try several types of plastic surgery on herself. In pursuit of the ideal, she continues to visit plastic surgeons, unable to stop and observe a sense of proportion.

Aguilera has augmented her chin, cheeks, rhinoplasty, but her face with lips filled with fillers looks more like a wax doll.

Emmanuelle Bear

In her youth, the actress could boast of truly divine beauty. Her figure remained almost unchanged with age, but her face was disfigured by her hobby for plastic surgery. For the first time, Emmanuelle went to the doctor at the age of 27 to enlarge her lips. Then she repeatedly performed operations, in many respects – to correct the consequences of the previous ones.

Today, the film star admits that turning to surgeons was her biggest mistake, and the actress herself has turned into an ardent opponent of such interventions.

In pursuit of beauty, do not forget that it must remain natural and proportional. You can maintain youthfulness and attractiveness through careful self-care and a healthy lifestyle. You need to treat yourself with understanding and do not forget that plastic surgery also has a limit. This is just one of the methods of caring for your appearance or correcting birth defects when other methods are powerless. But even in this case, it is important to observe the measure, listen to the recommendations of your surgeon and be guided by the principle of the “golden mean”.