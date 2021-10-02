Review: Ariana Grande – “Positions”

2020, Republic Records

Rating: 8 out of 10.

The previous two albums by Ariana Grande were a kind of “achievement”: each of them took new heights of musical value and popularity. In 2020, she decided to take a break from the awards and charts and released the relaxed lounge “Positions”.

In general, the release is sustained clearly within the lo-fi style, it contains muffled, dirty old-school drums with small “new-school” inclusions that have long been included in the basic cage of the genre’s techniques; sluggish, but still not canonical orchestral instruments. They come from the music of Justin Timberlake rather than the more familiar jazz of such stories. The vocal arrangement adheres to the traditions of mossy R’n’B during the best years of Mariah Carey. Ariana managed to take even a rare zest from there: singing in the whistle register. Only two numbers stand out against the general background: the explosive “Positions”, which clearly continues the tradition of the last album, and “Love Language”, a disco, curiously adapted to the canvas of the album.

It may seem that the new release is the same mixture of hip-hop and pop music that the singer has demonstrated more than once, but the list of techniques cannot describe all the metamorphoses: the trick is to change the super task. Sparkling hits faded into the background, and the atmosphere was at the forefront. To this end, Ariana coped with a bang.

They are not alive by medals, so it would be stupid to criticize “Positions” for not being the most relevant and by no means explosive sound. There is a feeling that Arina Grande released this album for herself and to fill the air at the same time. However, not medals, so orders. It was not possible to escape from success.

Danila Golovkin, InterMedia