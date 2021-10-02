Reynolds, who played Deadpool, appreciated Dziuba’s costume during the awarding ceremony :: Football :: RBC Sport

Reynolds liked the post on Twitter with a photo of the Russian striker as a superhero

Photo: Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS



Actor Ryan Reynolds, who played Deadpool in the film of the same name, appreciated the publication of the Goal portal on Twitter, to which a photo of Artyom Dziuba in a superhero costume is attached.

The footballer appeared on the field dressed as Deadpool after the match against Lokomotiv (6: 1), following which Zenit became the champion of Russia in football ahead of schedule.

Striker himself explained your act with the desire to “indulge”. “I have had this suit for a long time, I wanted to somehow indulge. The third championship in a row, it seems to me, you can afford, “- said the striker on the air of the Match TV channel.

Zenit became the Russian football champion for the third time in a row, the team scored 61 points in 28 matches. The main pursuer, which is Lokomotiv, is nine points behind the leader. In the remaining matches, Zenit will play against Ufa and Tambov.