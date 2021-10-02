RFU recommended Kazartsev to the FIFA lists, who worked for VAR in the CSKA – Krasnodar match

The RFU has compiled a list of recommended referees for FIFA. Among others, there is also a St. Petersburg arbitrator Vasily Kazartsev, who worked for VAR in the match CSKA – Krasnodar (0: 0).

“The Bureau of the Executive Committee of the RFU approved the referees recommended by the referee committee for the FIFA lists for 2022. Compared to last year, there have been three changes in it. Instead of Sergei Lapochkin, Evgeny Kukulyak was included in the list of recommended judges, who last season worked at top-level matches such as CSKA – Zenit. The referee committee also recommended assigning the FIFA category to video referee Vasily Kazartsev, who became the best VAR in the Russian Premier League of the 2020/2021 season, ”the RFU said in a statement.

FIFA referees:

Sergey Karasev

Sergey Ivanov

Kirill Levnikov

Vitaly Meshkov

Vladimir Moskalev

Alexey Matyunin

Vladislav Bezborodov

Pavel Kukuyan

Evgeny Kukulyak

Anastasia Pustovoitova

Vera Opeikina

Marina Krupskaya

Alexandra Ponomareva

Nadezhda Gorinova

FIFA assistants:

Igor Demeshko

Maxim Gavrilin

Alexey Lunev

Roman Usachev

Valery Danchenko

Egor Bolkhovitin

Dmitry Mosyakin

Dmitry Safyan

Andrey Vereteshkin

Valentin Murashov

Ekaterina Kurochkina

Yulia Petrova

Sabina Valieva

Ekaterina Chernova

Ekaterina Kozyreva

Yana Eleferenko

FIFA Video Arbiters:

Vitaly Meshkov

Sergey Ivanov

Sergey Karasev

Vladimir Moskalev

Vasily Kazartsev

FIFA futsal judges:

Vladimir Kadykov

Grigory Zelentsov

Yuri Neverov

Vitaly Groshev

Irina Velikanova

Tatiana Boltneva

FIFA Beach Soccer Judges:

Roman Borisov

Victor Listratov

Denis Smolyaninov

Aleksey Ivanov

The list is the official recommendation of the RFU to the list of FIFA referees. The FIFA Referees Committee annually approves the list of referees for international competitions based on the recommendations of the member countries.