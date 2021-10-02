RFU recommended Kazartsev to the FIFA lists, who worked for VAR in the CSKA – Krasnodar match
The RFU has compiled a list of recommended referees for FIFA. Among others, there is also a St. Petersburg arbitrator Vasily Kazartsev, who worked for VAR in the match CSKA – Krasnodar (0: 0).
“The Bureau of the Executive Committee of the RFU approved the referees recommended by the referee committee for the FIFA lists for 2022. Compared to last year, there have been three changes in it. Instead of Sergei Lapochkin, Evgeny Kukulyak was included in the list of recommended judges, who last season worked at top-level matches such as CSKA – Zenit. The referee committee also recommended assigning the FIFA category to video referee Vasily Kazartsev, who became the best VAR in the Russian Premier League of the 2020/2021 season, ”the RFU said in a statement.
FIFA referees:
Sergey Karasev
Sergey Ivanov
Kirill Levnikov
Vitaly Meshkov
Vladimir Moskalev
Alexey Matyunin
Vladislav Bezborodov
Pavel Kukuyan
Evgeny Kukulyak
Anastasia Pustovoitova
Vera Opeikina
Marina Krupskaya
Alexandra Ponomareva
Nadezhda Gorinova
FIFA assistants:
Igor Demeshko
Maxim Gavrilin
Alexey Lunev
Roman Usachev
Valery Danchenko
Egor Bolkhovitin
Dmitry Mosyakin
Dmitry Safyan
Andrey Vereteshkin
Valentin Murashov
Ekaterina Kurochkina
Yulia Petrova
Sabina Valieva
Ekaterina Chernova
Ekaterina Kozyreva
Yana Eleferenko
FIFA Video Arbiters:
Vitaly Meshkov
Sergey Ivanov
Sergey Karasev
Vladimir Moskalev
Vasily Kazartsev
FIFA futsal judges:
Vladimir Kadykov
Grigory Zelentsov
Yuri Neverov
Vitaly Groshev
Irina Velikanova
Tatiana Boltneva
FIFA Beach Soccer Judges:
Roman Borisov
Victor Listratov
Denis Smolyaninov
Aleksey Ivanov
The list is the official recommendation of the RFU to the list of FIFA referees. The FIFA Referees Committee annually approves the list of referees for international competitions based on the recommendations of the member countries.
Related news
Krasnodar CEO: Was there a penalty in the last minutes? Ask Kazartsev