Rihanna bought a house in Beverly Hills next to McCartney for $ 13.8 million

The area of ​​the pop star’s new mansion is over 700 sq. m

American pop singer Rihanna (Robin Rihanna Fenty) bought a house in Beverly Hills (California) for $ 13.8 million, according to a specialized portal for luxury real estate Dirt.

The 1938 mansion has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace, a bar and a library. Building area – 7.6 thousand sq. ft (just over 700 sq. m).

The house is located on a plot of 22 thousand square meters. feet (2 thousand sq. m), there is also a garage for two cars, a swimming pool, a spa area, an outdoor terrace and a barbecue area.

The publication notes the “stunning kitchen finishes” in Rihanna’s new house – the design is dominated by natural marble, two kitchen islands are installed at once.

Marble is also used in the decoration of the main bathroom, which has an outdoor seating area. The master bedroom overlooks Coldwater Canyon.

The mansion is located next to the houses of the former Beatles member Paul McCartney and pop singer Mariah Carey (the performer rents it out, one of the tenants in 2020 was pop star Madonna).

The house was built in the late 1930s for Mary Sheldon, daughter of the American writer Sidney Sheldon. In 2016, the mansion was sold to businessman Daniel Starr, who undertook expensive renovations. In 2020, Starr put the house up for sale for $ 15 million, for a deal with Rihanna, he had to give up $ 1.2 million.

The Beverly Hills home is far from Rihanna’s first luxury property. The singer owns an estate in the Hollywood Hills, a villa in Barbados and two apartments in Los Angeles, including a penthouse in The Century skyscraper worth $ 5.5 million.