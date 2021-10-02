Rihanna prepares to unveil her new album

The singer keeps in secret all the details of the long-awaited disc.





The 33-year-old star took a big break from her musical career and focused on her fashion empire, which earns her millions of dollars. Rihanna’s fans do not stop hoping for her return five years after the release of the album Anti – at the moment the latter. Insiders recently shared the good news: RiRi really has a lot to offer to patient fans.

“Rihanna has been secretly working on new music for a long time and her ninth album is finally ready,” a source told The Sun. – For a long time she kept fans waiting, and the pandemic slowed things down even more. The project is still under wraps, but Rihanna will be filming a new music video in Los Angeles in July. She works with [режиссером] Rajoy Virdi, he will fly to keep everything under control. “

Rihanna teases fans on social networks, then posting photos from the studio, then admitting in an interview that she is “aggressively working on new music.” Even top artists such as Ariana Grande are in anticipation of R9 (this is how the artist’s upcoming album was dubbed).

“I need it. She’ll probably hate me for it, but I really want it, ”Ari admitted in an interview last year with Zane Lowe. – I’m buying your underwear. I buy your cosmetics! I am listening to Anti. I am listening to Unapologetic. I am listening to Loud. Every day, honestly. “