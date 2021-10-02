Rihanna raised the price of her mansion at $ 7.8 million: premises features

The first attempt to sell a 662-square-foot home was unsuccessful. Then the price tag for Rihanna’s real estate was less – 7.495 million dollars.

The singer rented out the house / Photo New York Post

Unable to cope with the sale of the house, the singer decided to rent it out. It is reported that one month cost tenants $ 35,000. But it seems that now the Barbados billionaire has decided to change her strategy and make money on a one-time deal.

Than a special home

The house has 6 bedrooms / Photo by New York Post

High ceilings, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and home theater – these are only the first advantages of the house built in 2015. The interior features hardwood floors, a fireplace, suspended ceiling and intuitive lighting shelving. The renovated kitchen has tiled floors. In addition, there is a black marble set with an island and a bar.

Spacious living room / Photo by New York Post

The ground floor has a guest room and billiard room with glass entrance doors.

Billiard room / Photo by New York Post

The second floor is equipped with 3 guest bedrooms. The master bedroom has a private seating area, fireplace, panoramic balcony and a bathroom.

Corridor / Photo by New York Post

Adjacent to the house recreation area, pool and barbecue area… The second floor of the double garage houses a gym, guest room and another bathroom.

There are many places for entertainment and recreation on the territory / Photo by New York Post

This is not the only property Rihanna is renting out. In 2018, the billionaire asked $ 16,500 a month for a house in West Hollywoodand also rented apartment in Beverly Hills for $ 80,000 a month.