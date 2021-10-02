Rihanna told how to become a billionaire :: Repost :: RBC Style

Instead of directly answering the question of how she managed to become the richest singer of our time, Rihanna named the one who helped her in this.

After Forbes published an article that Rihanna’s fortune is estimated at $ 1.7 billion, journalists asked the star what helped her become the most successful female musician and the second richest female artist after TV presenter Oprah Winfrey.

The singer’s answer was short and modest: “God is good,” she told one of the journalists.

Rihanna owes her commercial success not so much to her creativity as to the inclusive cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty.

The Forbes list also includes Kim Kardashian West (24th), Kylie Jenner (51st), Madonna (58th), Taylor Swift (58th), Celine Dion (69th) and others.

Rihanna, 33, is a singer, music producer and businesswoman originally from Barbados. In 2005, she released her debut album “Music of the Sun”, included in the top ten albums of the Billboard 200, less than a year later, her second studio album, “A Girl like Me” (2006), entered the top 5 of the best, according to Billboard. … The third studio album, Good Girl Gone Bad (2007), included four world hits like Umbrella, Take a Bow, Disturbia, Don’t Stop the Music and received nine Grammy nominations. All subsequent albums regularly received many awards and fell into various charts. Rihanna is the youngest singer ever to top the Billboard Hot 100 fourteen times and is one of the best-selling entertainers in history. In 2017, Rihanna teamed up with conglomerate LVMH to found cosmetics company Fenty, which is valued at $ 2.8 billion.