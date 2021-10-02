Rihanna will appear on the cover of W Magazine. September 2014 | Intermoda.Ru

Recipient of several fashion awards in 2014, including the CFDA Style Icon of the Year title, Rihanna is definitely not afraid to appear in public in shocking, outspoken or completely unexpected looks if she is afraid of something. At the very least, her translucent pink outfit studded with crystals this year is unlikely to outshine even a photo shoot for W Magazine. All this primal chic: skins, feathers, bright paint and even a nose ring look great, however, they are unlikely to really excite the blood of fans of the star.

In the image of the savage princess of the African tribe, it is easy to imagine any black model, actress or public figure. Perhaps even Michelle Obama would harmoniously fit into it if her social position allowed her to pose, hiding behind only jewelry and a fur coat. So this work of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott will not produce any furor either in print or in digital space – too much glamor, too little nude for collectors of spicy pictures. Fashion reviewers are also unlikely to pick her out, given a very similar shoot with Lara Stone coming out on September Vogue UK. Despite the fact that the works still differ in details and coloristic solution, and both are beautifully embodied, they have a common idea and a figurative cycle. Moreover, we should expect development and multiple imitation in the coming months, the atmosphere and many very specific outfits that have already gained popularity are favorable to this.

The fashion for the “dark ages”, references to voodoo and the cultures of early civilizations, as well as uncivilized societies, was evident after the presentations of the fall-winter collections of the 2014-15 season, even when Vogue Britain drew parallels between things from Alexander McQueen and costumes “Game of Thrones”. By the way, Rihanna’s fur coats and vests belong to this particular brand.