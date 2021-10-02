Rihanna’s lingerie brand hits retail stores

The cost of the Savage x Fenty brand has exceeded a billion dollars and the creators of the brand have big plans for development.





Despite the closure of the Fenty fashion house, which Rihanna created together with LVMH, the singer is actively developing other areas of her business. Such as the Savage x Fenty lingerie brand.

While Savage x Fenty is currently only available online, the brand has ambitious plans and may soon appear in a number of physical stores. The foundation for a new stage of development was laid by the fact that the brand received about $ 115 million after another round of investments. The main investor in it was L Catterton. As a result of this investment, the estimated brand value exceeded $ 1 billion.

A significant part of the investments received is planned to be used to expand the brand’s retail presence. The exact dates for the implementation of this step have not yet been announced, but the appearance of the brand in offline retail can be expected in the near future. Given the growing popularity of Savage x Fenty, the brand could become the main competitor of even such a well-known brand as Victoria’s Secret.

The lingerie brand from the popular singer Rihanna, which appeared in 2018, is gaining popularity and, importantly, it is often chosen by celebrities, and ordinary customers like the brand. One of the main features of the brand, which is emphasized by its creators, is a wide range of sizes and a choice of models, allowing customers of any gender, age or size to choose something for themselves. Savage x Fenty reported more than 200% revenue growth in 2020 to surpass $ 150 million, according to the company.

