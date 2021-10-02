Robert Downey Jr posts cosplays on tiktok, but fans can’t be fooled. If this is an actor, then only with AliExpress

Before the tiktoker had time to look into the camera, fans of actor Robert Downey Jr. grabbed their hearts. Why? They just can’t understand where the clone blogger got the idol from. It looks like the celebrity will have to explain.

When you join the next fandom, the first thing you come across is not only fan drawings, but also cosplay, be it fictional characters or real celebrities. Sometimes reincarnations are so convincing that you ask yourself a thousand and one questions.

However, among the fans there are also those people who do not even need extra makeup and costumes to pass for their beloved hero. A tiktok user with a nickname is no exception. California_TonyStark, attracting attention for its incredible resemblance to the actor Robert Downey Jr.

The blogger mainly shoots videos where he appears as the popular character of the Marvel comics universe, Tony Stark. True, the image of a man looks so natural and believable that you don’t notice the catch right away.

Absolutely everything, from haircuts and facial expressions to blogger’s outfits, screams that we are facing a real “genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist” of the superhero world. It seems that Tiktoker is the actor’s lost twin brother, or perhaps even himself (although unlikely).

In one of the latest videos California_TonyStark directly on camera, he transforms into Iron Man – in the frame, a mechanical mask of a comic book character suddenly appeared on his head. It’s hard to believe that the video is just a cosplayer.

Do you notice the similarities?

Many subscribers of the cosplay blogger also barely see the difference between the celebrity and his less popular counterpart.

Dude, you just look like him. It’s even scary. In any case, amazing.

They should take you on as the new Tony.

You look so much alike!

However, not all fans of Robert Downey Jr. were delighted with cosplay. In their opinion, only the actor himself can surpass Tony Stark.

Tony is from Alik, and so is the helmet.

Tony doesn’t have a mole above his left eyebrow. Nice try anyway.

One way or another, hold many California_TonyStark I still could, which means the cosplay went off with a bang.

