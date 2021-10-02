Robert Downey Jr. reveals deleted Avengers: Endgame scene

As MCU fans continue to wait for the franchise to return to theaters in July, an important anniversary is approaching and it is cause for celebration around the world.

On April 26, exactly two years have passed since Marvel Studios released their most ambitious film to date, Avengers: Endgame, which brought together almost all the characters in the MCU. The results were overwhelmingly positive, as the film not only received excellent reviews but also broke box office records. While Avatar has recently regained its lead, the 22nd MCU film still ranks as one of the most memorable and exciting stories in the franchise.

Marvel Cinematic Universe Icon Robert Downey Jr Takes On Twitter To Celebrate Two Years Since Premiere “Avengers: Endgame”… He shared a video from the filming process:

Cannot believe it’s been two years since Endgame …# LoveYouAll3000 pic.twitter.com/jeHtQ6cexQ – Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 26, 2021

Can’t believe it’s been two years since [выхода] “Final”…

Downey posted a behind-the-scenes video of him filming a deleted scene from the film. Tony Stark enters Soul World after snapping his fingers. There he meets the adult Morgan Stark, played by Katherine Langford.

The scene was deleted because the Russo brothers considered it redundant in the film.