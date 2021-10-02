Robert Downey Jr. will play three roles at once in the new series

The famous Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. accepted the offer to play in a new project, with three characters at once! In this regard, work on major films has been discontinued.

Recently it became known that the American actor Robert Downey Jr., known for his leading role in the movie “The Avengers”, decided to try himself in a new role. The 56-year-old man pauses his career in big cinema, while he begins to try his hand at the series.

It is reported that Robert had never received offers to play on the series before, but that was his big dream. Now he took on several roles at once. The actor was offered to play three characters in a completely new kind of series called “Sympathetic”. This show will be filmed based on the novel of the same name.

The author of The Sympathizers is the young American writer Viet Nugen. For his book, Viet even received the highest award in the world of journalism in 2015. And only now, based on this work, they decided to start filming the series. In general terms, the book tells about the US military campaigns that are located in Vietnam.

On the screen, Robert Downey Jr. will play a CIA agent, and the viewer will also see him as a politician and director. By the way, it is worth noting that the creators of the television show have slightly changed the script. They wanted the actor to play exactly three roles in one series, so they took all the actions that could carry out their venture.

Robert Downey Jr. himself has not yet commented on his emotions from the upcoming work. Representatives of the actor assure that for a celebrity this is a new unusual experience that he is looking forward to.

It is also not yet known when the filming of the series “Sympathizers” will begin, all the more so it is too early to talk about the release date of the project.