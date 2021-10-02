Rublev’s rival – before the match with the Russian: I became more experienced

British tennis player Cameron Norrie, who reached the semifinals of the tournament in San Diego, commented on his current form.

“I didn’t change anything, I just worked every day. I think playing with the good guys and raising your level week after week, you gain experience and show yourself better in big matches. Now I have become more experienced, although this is only my fourth year on the tour. I’m still learning, getting better, and it’s very enjoyable.

When you play tops more often, you get used to the pressure. In the future, you will always have even more significant matches with them, so I just learn from my experience and demonstrate my best level in every training session and in every match, “Tennis Now quotes Norrie.

For reaching the final of the tournament in San Diego, Norrie will play with the fifth racket of the world, Andrei Rublev, who previously beat the representative of Argentina Diego Schwartzman with a score of 6: 1, 7: 5. The match will take place today, October 2. The approximate start time of the meeting is 23:00 Moscow time.



Related news “Nobody knows”. Andrei Rublev jokingly answered the question of where Aslan Karatsev was born