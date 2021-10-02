Russian actors will be the first in space – unless Tom Cruise bypasses them – InoTV

Russia has announced that it will send an actress and director into space in October to shoot a documentary in orbit, embarking on a new “space race” with the Americans, who are also planning to shoot a film with Tom Cruise aboard the ISS. In addition, Roscosmos intends to resume its “space tourism” program at the end of the year and deliver a Japanese billionaire to the ISS, France 24 reports.

It looks like a “space race” is taking place here – but not what one would expect. Meet the Russian film crew, two of which will go into orbit this October – almost simultaneously with American actor Tom Cruise, who is supposed to do the same.



YULIA PERESILD, actress: When you realize that such an opportunity appears, how can you miss it?

Russia is trying to regain its lost ground after it lost its monopoly on crew delivery to the International Space Station last year. This came after a successful launch by private company Space X in collaboration with NASA.

What to expect next? The Americans want to move even further forward by announcing a project with the participation of Tom Cruise, who will star in the film right on board the ISS. This actor is famous for his spectacular stunts, and with him director Doug Lyman will go into orbit.

DOUG LYMAN, filmmaker: These are not just some abstract ideas – this is a movie. And we wouldn’t be discussing this film if we didn’t figure out how we can briefly tell this story.

The Russian film, titled Challenge, will be part of a documentary project designed to revive Russians’ interest in the national space program.

DMITRY ROGOZIN, head of Roscosmos: Intensive preparation begins on June 1st. It includes flight training, parachute jumping, work on the ground, and practicing emergency situations, of which there may be a thousand and one … This is hard work ahead.

The hard work isn’t just for the film crew: Russian state space agency Roscosmos has also announced the resumption of its “space tourism” program, announcing a plan to send Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to the ISS in December. This will be the first time a space tourist will return to the ISS after 2009.

Air date May 14, 2021.