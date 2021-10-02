Russian chess players defeated Ukraine and reached the final of the team World Cup :: Others :: RBC Sport

In the decisive match, the Russian national team will play with the Indian team. Tournament takes place in Spain

Read us on News News

Ekaterina Lagno

(Photo: Petr Kovalev / TASS)



The Russian women’s national chess team defeated the Ukrainian team in the semifinals of the World Team Championship in Sitges, Spain.

In the playoffs, teams play to two wins. The Russians consisting of Alexandra Goryachkina, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Yekaterina Lagno and Polina Shuvalova won the second meeting with a score of 3: 1. Goryachkina, Kosteniuk, Lagno and Alina Kashlinskaya also won the first meeting – 2.5: 1.5.

The Russian national team beat the USA in the final of the online chess Olympiad



In the final, the Russians will play against the Indian national team, which in its semifinals proved to be stronger than the Georgian team. The final of the tournament will take place on October 2.

In the group stage, the Russians scored 10 points out of 10. In the quarterfinals, the Russian team beat the USA team.

The Women’s World Team Championship has been held since 2007. The Russian national team won the tournament in 2017 in Khanty-Mansiysk. The last world championship – in 2019 – was won by the Chinese team.