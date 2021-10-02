Russian footballer said the Ukrainians were offended because of missing the beach World Cup :: Football :: RBC Sport

Three-time world champion in beach soccer Yuri Krasheninnikov said that the Ukrainian team wanted to come to Moscow for the World Cup. According to him, the players of the two national teams have good personal relations, but the matches are always of a principled nature.

(Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images for BEGOC)



The players of the Ukrainian national beach soccer team missed the World Cup, which was held in Moscow in August, against their will. This was stated in an interview with RBC Sport by footballer Yuri Krasheninnikov, who won the championship in the Russian national team.

“I talked with the players of the Ukrainian national team. They were offended by the non-admission, how much effort they put in to get to the World Cup. They wanted to go, of course, but that’s how it turned out, it was not their decision. This opportunity occurs every two years. After all, you still need to qualify, and participation is such a chance for the guys. Moreover, the Ukrainian team is a strong team. It’s a pity that they didn’t hit, ”Krasheninnikov noted.

Also, the three-time world champion said that the players of the two national teams have good personal relations, but the matches between the teams are always of a principled nature. “If we meet with Ukraine in 2023, it will hardly be a friendship match. We always have tough matches with them, no one wants to concede. We chop on the field, and then all the friends again, ”added Krasheninnikov.

Initially, instead of the Swiss national team, Ukraine was supposed to play at the World Cup. But the Ukrainian Football Association and the Beach Football Association of Ukraine banned the national team from going to Moscow. Vladislav Vashchuk, vice-president of the country’s Beach Football Association, said: “Russia cannot provide security for our national team on its territory.”

The Beach Soccer World Championship was held on August 19-29 in Moscow. In the final, the Russians beat the Japanese team with a score of 5: 2 and won the tournament for the third time in history.