“Russians, we don’t want to see you.” When there was no shame for Spartak and Loko in Europe

This season, Spartak and Lokomotiv have advanced from Russia to the Europa League. Both Moscow teams got into difficult groups and, frankly speaking, there are not many chances of reaching the 1/16 finals. And three years ago, the red-and-white and railroad workers made their last play in the LE playoffs. Let’s remember how it was.

Lokomotiv in the 2016/2017 season failed in the RPL and took only eighth place, but won the Russian Cup. This is how the railway workers got into the group stage of the Europa League. There they came across Danish “Copenhagen”, Moldavian “Sheriff” and Czech “Fastav”. The then general director Ilya Herkus said that all the rivals were “quite capable” of Lokomotiv. Head coach Yuri Semin was more careful: “Everything will depend on ourselves, on our readiness. If we play one hundred percent of the possibilities, then we will leave the group. “

Lokomotiv started with an away match with Copenhagen and drew – 0: 0. An acceptable result considering that the Danish team was the main competitor. In the second round, the railwaymen routinely smashed the Fastav houses, but then the problems began. Semin’s team had two matches with Sheriff. It would seem that take six points and focus on the RPL until spring. Lokomotiv didn’t even take three. There were still four years left before Sheriff’s victory over Real Madrid, but this team could have caused problems even then.

The first match was held in Moldova and ended with a score of 1: 1. Away draw is not a tragedy, only the home game was even worse. The railwaymen took the lead in the middle of the first half thanks to a goal from Jefferson Farfan, but before the break they conceded a return goal, and half an hour before the end – another one. For the remaining time Lokomotiv did not score – 1: 2. In addition, the railroad workers lost due to injury to goalkeeper Marinato Guilherme.

After the match, Semin admitted that his team performed unsuccessfully: “Today everything did not work out. You can always find certain reasons, but one of the main ones is that after the previous match the team did not recover. No one can even be celebrated today. All played below their level. Sheriff was well motivated, looked good physically and was faster than us. We just couldn’t play that way. “

In the remaining two rounds, Lokomotiv needed to win, and the team got involved at the right moment. To begin with, the railwaymen, not without difficulty, defeated Copenhagen at home thanks to Farfan’s double, and then beat Fastav for the second time. Result: 11 points, first place in the group and a two-point lead over Copenhagen, which finished second.

In the 1/16 finals Lokomotiv got Nice. It would not be a shame to fly out from such a team. A few months before that, she took third place in the French championship, the head coach was Lucien Favre, and the lineup included such people as Dante, Jean-Michel Sery (they were then interested in Barcelona), Allan Saint-Maximin, Alassane Plea and Mario Balotelli himself.

And at first everything really did not go in favor of Lokomotiv. The railroad workers missed from Balotelli already in the 4th minute, and by half an hour they were burning in two goals (Mario scored a double). Nevertheless, Lokomotiv pulled themselves together and issued a royal comeback. Before the break, Manuel Fernandes scored from a penalty spot, and in the middle of the second half he threw two more, scored a hat-trick and brought the team a victory – 3: 2. The removal from Nice a couple of minutes before the second goal of Lokomotiv also played a role, but this does not negate the heroism of the railroad workers.

Favre complained after the match about the squandering of his players: “We had a very good first half. We could have taken the lead 3: 0 or 4: 0, but we didn’t realize our chances to score ”. Semin avoided loud statements, praised Lokomotiv for playing in the first match after the winter break and did not agree that his team was in the next stage with one foot.

The position of “Nice” was unpleasant (home defeat, many goals conceded), and yet not hopeless. The team could have fought in the return leg, but this time too, Lokomotiv won. Everything was decided by Igor Denisov’s goal in the middle of the first half. “Nice” after that had to score three, but the score remained unchanged – 1: 0. Semin after the second victory over “Nice” was liberated. As it turned out, the coach was not aware that the railroad workers reached the 1/8 finals of the Europa League for the first time: “I didn’t even know! Didn’t you go out to 1/8? In the Champions League came out but! We will break records, then ”.

Lokomotiv’s adventures ended in the 1/8 finals. There, the railwaymen came across the strongest rival (and the future winner of the tournament) – Atlético. The intrigue in this confrontation died before it could appear. In Madrid, Lokomotiv was smashed with a score of 3: 0. In Moscow we managed to score, but in the end it turned out even worse – 1: 5.

Taking into account the level of the opponent, Lokomotiv avoided criticism, and the former footballer of the USSR national team Yevgeny Lovchev even found a plus in this outcome: “Five missed goals at home is, of course, a scar for Semin. On the other hand, it’s good that they were torn apart like that. In the next matches, already in the championship, it will be necessary to work out. “

Semin, however, called Lokomotiv’s game a gamble, and two defeats a blow to pride, and said that Atlético would win the Europa League: “The rest have no chances.” And so it happened. And the railroad workers fully rehabilitated themselves for leaving the Europa League and became the champions of Russia for the first time in a long time.

Spartak got into the Europa League in a different way. A season earlier, the red and white won the first championship in 16 years and qualified for the Champions League. The minimum program was the third place in the group, because, in addition to Liverpool and Sevilla, there was the modest Maribor. “Spartak” fulfilled the task, but it is ironic that it was the Slovenes that he did not beat in the end. But there was a draw with Liverpool and the defeat of Sevilla.

In the 1/16 finals “Spartak” went to “Athletic” from Bilbao. The opponent is about the same level as Nice, but the outcome was different. The first match was held in Moscow, and then it seemed that the red and white had good chances. In fact, Spartak conceded three in the first half and burned almost literally. In the second half, Luiz Adriano won back one goal, the answer of the hosts was limited to this – 1: 3.

Massimo Carrera, then coaching Spartak, was unhappy: “We made three mistakes – and they scored three goals. It was difficult to flip a game like that. Tomorrow we will analyze the errors, and then we will try to rectify the situation. ” The red and white footballers unanimously said that the team was capable of making a comeback in Bilbao. And they were not far from the truth.

The second match between Athletic and Spartak was in the spotlight because of football. Before the game in the center of Bilbao, there were clashes between the fans. The police quickly intervened in the conflict, and the degree increased. The results are deplorable: the death of a policeman, detentions and injuries. The mayor of the city broke down and left an angry tweet addressing the guests from Russia: “Do not return to Bilbao! We don’t want to see you! “

On the pitch, things were more positive. “Spartak” managed to score right before the break (Adriano scored again) and went into the second half with the knowledge that nothing was lost yet. Athletic’s goal in the 57th minute did not change the picture. The red and white still scored the second goal through the efforts of Lorenzo Melgarejo, though late – five minutes before the end of regular time. For the third goal, which would have leveled the score in the confrontation, “Spartak” was no longer enough.

Carrera tried to find reasons for optimism: “Departure can be in our hands. It all depends on how we approach the next matches. If we go out in the same way as today, then we will have our say. I’m glad how the team performed. It is a pity that we do not go further. Today our team tried to turn the result of the previous match. Everything is positive, except that we are leaving the Europa League. “