Ryan Reynolds amusingly compared Deadpool 2 and Suicide Squad: Mission Knockout

“Suicide Squad: Mission Kick Through“Is one of the most anticipated and intriguing superhero projects, largely due to its” adult “rating R (18+). But even beyond that, there are a number of things that can make you admire.

Many speculate that the Shark King, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, will “steal the show,” and the moment in the trailer when he rips one of the thugs in half is one such confirmation. However, the scene can have a déjà vu effect, and Ryan Reynolds had to explain why it looks so familiar.

In his Instagram, the actor decided to share an unexpected connection of the new “Suicide squad” and “Deadpool 2“, Where he played the main role. Reynolds posted a screenshot of the Shark King tearing someone apart, and an image of Juggernaut tearing Wade Wilson in half, asking “Who tore him better?”

Deadpool fans will remember that Kane Marco, also played by Reynolds in the sequel, defeated the Chatty Mercenary, causing Wade to lie there until his lower body regenerated and had the legs of a child for a while.

Currently release “Suicide Squad: Mission Kick Through»Is scheduled for August 6, 2021. Concerning “Deadpool 3“, Then its release date remains unknown, but work on the film is underway.