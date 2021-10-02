Ryan Reynolds Reveals How He Coaxed A Marvel Star To Make Cameo In “Main Character”

Behind the cool Avengers: Endgame scene is the simplest deal in Hollywood history.

Shot from the film “The main character”

Ryan Reynolds shared the details of how he managed to persuade the MCU star to star in the Avengers: Endgame nod to the action comedy Protagonist.



“The main character” turned out to be a film full of various surprises. And you can see a lot of cool references and easter eggs in the feed. However, it is especially impressive (further spoilers in the text) a scene in which the Guy (Reynolds) in the battle with the Dude (also Reynolds, but pumped up) used the Captain America’s shield. This is a blatant parody of the two Caps fight scene from Avengers: Endgame.

And in this episode with the two Reynolds, they unexpectedly showed Chris Evans, who was very surprised that the Guy stole the reception with the shield of his hero Captain America. It turns out that behind Evans’ invitation to the film is perhaps one of the simplest deals in Hollywood history. Brad Pitt, who starred in “Deadpool 2” for a cup of coffee, immediately comes to mind.

In an interview with ComicBook, Ryan Reynolds noted that often people say terrible things about the film industry and its representatives, which are partly true. However, he says there are many great people in the industry, including Chris Evans. The actor emphasized that he did not have to persuade his colleague to star in The Main Character:

“I’ll never take it for granted that you can make a big movie like The Main Character and call someone and say,“ Is it possible that you’re doing a little cameo? ” Chris Evans was in Boston then and said, “I’ll be there in five minutes.”

Reynolds added that Evans hadn’t even asked which scene he’d be filming in. As the actor ironically noted, it could very well be “The most explicit nude scene” in his career. Chris Evans, without any questions or difficulties, agreed to a cameo and arrived on the set. And Evans’ explanation of why he accepted the part so easily was charming:

“He shot in about five minutes. He did not demand anything, but simply said: “For the love of acting.” I’ve known Chris for probably 10 years. And it was so great. ”

In addition, Ryan Reynolds said there are many other small cameos in the film. The actor named Hugh Jackman – the masked man in the scene with Millie (Jody Comer) at the beginning of the film, Dwayne Johnson – one of the bank robbers, and John Krasinski – an anonymous gamer, only a silhouette is visible.

Director Sean Levy also commented on Chris Evans’ cameo in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. He is delighted that the actor has agreed to the role. True, Evans was very busy filming the series “Protecting Jacob”, so he could not devote much time:

“I think that’s what movie stars do. “Hey movie star. I’m your movie star colleague. Would you like my movie?” Chris Evans, being a tough good guy, said, “If I can get it done in 10 minutes, then I can.” That’s how it turned out with Chris Evans, in addition to the lightsaber, the Hulk’s fist and Cap’s shield. ”

Recall that the movie “The Main Character” also starred Joe Kiri, Taika Waititi and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

