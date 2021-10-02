Ryan Reynolds teased his wife with her bad photo (in vain he did it)

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively shared fresh photos yesterday and showed them how they went through the vaccination procedure. Reynolds came to the vaccination in a cute pink hat, which his fans drew attention to. He posted photos from the hospital in the story section and urged people to get vaccinated, and at the same time joked about his hat: “Science is sexy. And my hat? Probably not. ” Reynolds also trolled the conspiracy theorists, noting that along with the injection, “I finally got 5G.”

Ryan later continued to joke about his hat and published in his story a frame from the 2020 movie “Rhythm Section”, where the heroine of his wife is captured in a similar blue hat. “Who sits on better?” – the actor turned to subscribers and asked them to vote. A day later, Ryan’s photo in a pink hat won by a small margin.

Blake ironically reacted to Ryan’s post: “My husband is trying to troll me, although he himself looks like a meme with Bernie or a descendant of Steve Zissu from Water Life. Well, good luck to him. ” Lively was referring to the viral photo of Bernie Sanders sitting on the steps of the Capitol during Joe Biden’s inauguration, and the 2004 film Aquatic Life, in which Bill Murray’s character, Steve Zissou, wears a red beanie cap.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova