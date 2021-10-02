Salavat Yulaev – Siberia – 1: 3 – video, goals, review of the KHL regular championship match

Salavat Yulaev is one of the most stable (in a good sense of the word) teams of the current KHL season. Ufa started the regular season very confidently, having suffered only one defeat in 11 starting matches. At the same time, according to the quality of the game, the wards Tomi Lyamsya do not sag throughout the entire distance, having time to play well in attack, being in the lead in performance, and in defense. Until today’s meeting, the Bashkirs conceded only 16 goals – absolutely the best result in the league.

The defeat in the match against Severstal did not unsettle Salavat. After that, the Yulaevites alternately beat SKA, Lokomotiv and Avtomobilist, so they approached the meeting with Siberia in good physical and psychological shape. On the other hand, the Novosibirsk people were far from the best. Wards Andrey Martemyanov won only two wins this season and went on a streak of four defeats. The Siberians improved the game in defense, but at the same time they were bad at the end – if “Salavat” had 16 conceded goals before the starting throw-in, then “Siberia” had the same number of goals. And this is absolutely the worst result in the league.





Siberia is possibly Martemyanov’s last chance. And while the coach hopelessly misses him

Therefore, it seemed that the meeting of the best defense against the worst attack, and even on the territory of the first, would not be able to end in favor of the guests. However, the defense of Novosibirsk gave almost a match of life. Goalkeeper Anton Krasotkin did his best and changed at the goal Harri syateri and appeared only for the third time this season.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper began to work wonders already in the very opening of the meeting, reflecting the most dangerous shots of Manninen and Hartikainen, when Siberia was in the minority. And then, already in equal compositions, the guests unexpectedly opened an account. Alexander Sharychenkov, who received the puck outside the goal Alexey Kruchinin addressed her to Nick Shore, who was alone on the patch, and he, having spent a second on processing, sent her to the far corner with a verified wrist throw. Located in front of Sharychenkov Pavel Koledov prevented the goalkeeper from seeing the moment of the throw.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the official website of the KHL.

It seems that the goalkeeper of “Salavat” did not see the throw of his namesake Sharov, who, with a powerful click, realized the numerical advantage of “Siberia” after sending off Grigory Panin…

In just 24 seconds Sergey Shmelev played one goal for the Bashkir team, but by the break the minimum advantage of the guests still remained, and at the beginning of the second twenty minutes it also increased. The scenario of the first third was repeated – Salavat’s unsuccessful majority – removal in its composition – a goal from Siberia. This time he distinguished himself Valentin Pyanov, who managed to find a small crack, into which the puck hit after it was thrown from close range.

1: 3 by the middle of the second period – such a development of events could not suit the players of Yulaev, so they gradually began to increase the pressure. However, the defense of the Siberians continued to stand their ground. Andrei Martemyanov’s charges completely gave the initiative to the opponent and concentrated on defensive actions as much as possible. Siberia did not even think about the attack – only three shots on target in the third period, but it did not matter to her.

The guests coped with the main task 100 percent – Salavat’s goal in the first period was the only one for him in the match! Ufa players made 27 shots on goal – 26 of them were reflected by Anton Krasotkin. Another 23 were taken over by the “Siberia” defense, which was on the ears!

“I am grateful to the guys for the number of blocked shots. Guys with a victory! Psychologically, it will now be easier for us. The guys we had with serious injuries are recovering, there is some kind of competition. After the game against CSKA, the guys got more confidence. We hope we are on the right track and will rise higher in the standings, ”the official website of the KHL quotes Andrey Martemyanov as saying after the match.



Siberia suddenly slammed the leader of the KHL on his own site, while scoring three goals in just 15 shots! After this most important victory, the Novosibirskians got close to the playoff zone – the club is only one point behind the club that lost today to Moscow’s Dynamo, Barys. The team is still alive! After the defeat, Salavat let Metallurg Magnitogorsk a little bit away.