Secrets of Nicolas Cage’s intimate wedding with a Japanese teen revealed

For the fifth time, 57-year-old Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage got married – he married 26-year-old Riko Shibata. Some details of the confidential wedding ceremony have become known to the press.

The “very small and intimate wedding” took place back on February 16 in a small ceremony, according to the New York Post. This date was chosen in honor of the birthday of the groom’s late father. The venue for the wedding ceremony was the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

“This is true and we are very happy,” Nicolas Cage confirmed in a statement.

The bride wore a three-layer handmade wedding kimono from Kyoto on the occasion of her marriage. Nicolas Cage was wearing a Tom Ford tuxedo. The couple exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows while reciting poetry by Walt Whitman and Japanese haiku.

During the wedding ceremony, the bride held a bouquet of yellow and red roses, which set off her bright red lipstick, and her long dark hair fell to her shoulders.

Cage’s ex-wife Alice Kim, with whom the actor still maintains a good relationship, joined the newlyweds to celebrate their wedding, along with Cage’s son and Kim Cal.

According to the Daily Mail, ceremonies at Wynn Las Vegas wedding salons can cost from $ 1,590 for a “secret wedding” to $ 29,990 for an “elegant romance.” The restaurant’s brochures say, “Your wedding plans may include a simple cake and champagne reception or a multi-course dinner.” There are two closed salons, as well as an open area called Primrose Court. Photos from Cage’s wedding show that the couple chose an open area.

Cage and Riko met in Japan, and began dating shortly after the actor’s last marriage to Erika Koike broke up, which lasted four days in 2019.

Shortly before the pandemic closed New York in March 2020, Cage and Rico were spotted on a date at Tavern on the Green, where they “talked little” but drank well.

According to the Daily Mail, Cage, who proposed via FaceTime and courier a ring to Rico in Japan, announced his engagement in August on his brother Mark Coppola’s radio show.

“I gave her a black diamond engagement ring,” Nicholas said. “Her favorite color is black, so she wanted black gold and black diamond.”

“She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and didn’t see her for six months,” he told Mark. “We’re really happy together and very happy to have this time together, so I finally just said, ‘Look, I want to marry you,’ and we got engaged via FaceTime.”

Official documents show that Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata applied for a wedding license on January 10 – the day of Rico’s 26th birthday. The chosen one of the Oscar-winning actor is not only three decades younger than her husband, but also four years younger than the first son of Cage Weston. This is the first marriage for a girl.

A Nevada marriage certificate leaked to DailyMail.com reveals that Riko Shibata has taken Cage’s name and will now be referred to as Riko Cage.

As the New York Post recalls, Cage inimitably stated in court documents that he “lacked understanding of his actions when marrying [Эрике Койке] to the point that he was unable to consent to the marriage. ” This was his fourth divorce.

Nicolas Cage is known to have requested annulment four days after his fourth marriage to Erica Koike on March 23, 2019, writes the Daily Mail. The actor claimed that he was too drunk to understand what he was doing when he got married. He also claimed that the owner of a Thai restaurant, Koike, did not tell him about “the whole nature and extent of her relationship with another person.” The videotape of the moment when the couple went to apply for a marriage license shows a drunken Cage yelling, “She will take all my money” and “Her ex is a drug addict.” Koike could be heard saying, “Baby, I’m not asking you to do this.”

The actor was previously married to Patricia Arquette (from 1995 to 2001), Lisa Marie Presley (from 2002 to 2004) and Alice Kim (from 2004 to 2016).