sequel to “The Silence of the Lambs”, Kate Winslet as detective and Julianne Moore in King’s story

Julia KATSUN January 24 15:30

Photo: thecity.m24.ru/

“KP” in Ukraine “presents serial novelties of 2021, which are worth paying attention to and adding to your viewing schedule. Here you will have a rich star cast and original ideas – choose according to your taste, genre and the right mood.

Psychological horror

Clarice

Where and when: from February 11 (CBS).

The series takes place in 1993, a year after the events of the film The Silence of the Lambs, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster.

Clarissa Starling returns to her job looking for serial killers and sex maniacs. At the same time, as the creators of the series note, they paid great attention to the previously undisclosed personal history of the FBI agent. She is played by Australian model and actress Rebecca Breeds.

Drama

Lisey’s Story

Where and when: 2021, (Apple TV +).

American drama miniseries based on Stephen King’s novel The Lizzie Story. The series follows Lizzie Landon, who recently lost her husband, renowned science fiction writer Scott Landon. She goes through his manuscripts all day, accompanied by her older sister Amanda, trying to understand Scott’s past. However, Landon’s unpublished works are also of interest to his big fan Jim Dooley, after whose appearance Lizzie’s life turns into a nightmare. By the way, Stephen King was personally present on the set and came up with scenes for the series that are not in the book.

Julianne Moore played Lizzie Landon, Clive Owen played Scott Landon, and Dane DeHaan played Jim Dooley.

Adventure drama

Vikings: Valhalla

Where and when: 2021, Netflix.

Spin-off of the series “Vikings”. The action begins 100 years after the events of the original film at the end of the Viking Age. After the death of King Edward the Confessor of England, the foreign policy situation worsened: the Duke of Normandy and the King of Norway put forward claims to the English crown, and they began to prepare for an invasion. Born in Iceland and raised in Greenland, Leif Eriksson crosses the Atlantic Ocean on a ship. He is loyal to his family and the faith of his ancestors, but he has a difficult relationship with his father, Eric the Red. Freydis Eriksdottir is Leif Eriksson’s half-sister. After being attacked by a group of Christian Vikings, she fiercely fights Christianity, trying to protect the traditional faith of the ancient Scandinavians and find a “new home” for the Vikings. Freydis has a crush on Thorsen, a Christian Viking survivor of the St Bryce Massacre by thelred II the Unwise. Thorsen enters the army of King Harald III the Severe in order to avenge the massacre.

The showrunner of the project is the British screenwriter and producer Michael Hirst, known for the TV series Vikings, The Tudors, as well as the films The Golden Age and Elizabeth.

Fantasy

Shadow and Bone

Where and when: April, Netflix.

The series is based on Lee Bardugo’s fantasy novels “Shadow and Bone” and “Six of Crows”. The once mighty country of Ravka, home to the bearers of ancient magic – the Grisha, is going through hard times. The huge Canyon – Nemore, teeming with volcra monsters, divided it into two parts: western and eastern. It is almost impossible to pass through it, the air inside is shrouded in a gloomy mist, and terrible creatures with sharp claws and huge teeth tear a person to pieces in seconds.

Alina and Mal grew up in an orphanage in the house of Prince Keramzin. Now they serve in the First Army: she is a quiet, inconspicuous girl, an aspiring cartographer, he is a handsome tracker, the best in his field. They have been friends all their adult life.

By the will of fate, young people find themselves on a Scythian following through the Canyon to West Ravka for weapons and food. During this trip, they are attacked by volcras, and Alina discovers a great gift in herself – to invoke the light. This gift turns out to be so strong that it becomes clear that Alina is able to save the whole country. From that moment on, the girl’s life changed dramatically: now she is the elite – Grisha in the service of the powerful and mysterious Darkling, the commander-in-chief of the Second Army. Her main task is to destroy the Canyon and reunite the country.

The role of the main villain of the universe, Grisha Darkling, starred Ben Barnes, the star of the films “The Chronicles of Narnia”, “Dorian Gray”, “Stardust”.

Directed by Lee Toland Krieger, who directed the excellent film “Age of Adaline” starring Blake Lovely. Executive Producer – Sean Levy (Once Upon a Time in Vegas, Stranger Things, Night at the Museum).

Detective

Mare of Easttown

Where and when: 2021, HBO Max.

The series is set in a provincial Pennsylvania town where a brutal and mysterious murder takes place. The main character, Mare Shihan, played by Kate Winslet, is a detective of the local police, who is conducting this investigation. But as she gets closer to solving the mystery, her personal life begins to fall apart.

Post-apocaplastic drama

“Y: The Last Man” / Y

Where and when: 2021, FX.

A monstrous epidemic destroyed almost all men on the planet. Only the amateur magician Yorick Brown and his beloved Capuchin Ampersand remained. Society is plunging into chaos, surviving women are trying to adapt to life in the new world. Meanwhile, Yorick goes to Washington to visit his mother Jennifer Brown, who holds the post of Senator, and a little later plans to find his longtime girlfriend Beth in Australia.

Drama

The Underground Railroad

Where and when: 2021, Amazon.

This is a screen version of the American novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead, for which he received the Pulitzer Prize. The book was recommended as a must-read by Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey, and the New York Times named it the number one bestseller.

The main character, Cora, is a young slave woman on a cotton plantation in Georgia. One day her master has a new slave – Caesar from Virginia. He tells Kore about the Underground Railroad, a secret system of tracks and tunnels that slave engineers built beneath the southern states to transport their fellow tribesmen to the north of the country. The stories about the Underground Railroad revive hope for salvation in Cora’s soul, she decides to take a monstrous risk and tries to escape.

The series is directed by Barry Jenkins, Oscar nominee for Moonlight and If Bill Street Could Talk.

Drama

Inventing Anna

Where and when: 2021, Netflix.

The new project of the famous producer and screenwriter Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”, “Scandal” “How to Avoid Punishment for Murder”). The series is based on the real story of the Russian Anna Sorokina, known as Anna Delvi, which took place in 2014 in New York.

Anna Delvey became famous for skillfully pretending to be a wealthy German woman from Brooklyn. Once, Anna moved into a luxury hotel, simply posing as a close acquaintance of its owner. The hotel staff believed her and told her later that Anna often walked around the hotel in one dressing gown with champagne in her hands.

Acquaintances describe Anna as a gorgeous woman who wanted to break through to the very top. She even found an investor to help her open her own gallery, but soon she started having problems. It turned out that Delvi owes large sums to various creditors. Anna was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud, and her story was published in New York Magazine – it was on the basis of the article “How Anna Delvi cheated the New York get-together” and the series was filmed. Starring young actress Julia Garner, star of the Ozark series.

Dramatic thriller

Nine Perfect Strangers

Where and when: 2021, Hulu.

The film is based on the bestselling book Leanne Moriarty, creator of Big Little Lies.

According to the plot, nine inhabitants of a large city arrive at an elite resort. Someone plans to lose weight, someone – to purify spiritually, someone – just reboot. The wellness center is run by the mysterious Masha (Nicole Kidman), who wants to breathe new life into the body and mind of her patients. All guests are ready for all the conditions of rehabilitation, but they do not even realize that they will have to endure for ten days.

Showrunner and screenwriter for the series is David Edward Kelly, who successfully filmed Big Little Lies.

Family fantasy

Secrets of Sulfur Springs

Where and when: launched on January 15 (Disney).

Griffin Campbell, 12, has just moved with his family to a new town, where the Campbells have purchased an abandoned hotel in hopes of bringing it back to its former glory. On his first day at his new school, Griffin learns that the hotel he has just moved into is rumored to be home to the ghost of a girl who disappeared decades ago. Together with his classmates, he discovers a secret portal that allows them to travel in time and where they find out that the key to solving the mystery may be in the Griffin family.

Crime drama

The Pembrokeshire Murders

Where and when: started on January 11 (UK).

In 1985, there was a double murder in Pembrokeshire, Wales, and in 1996 there was a brutal sexual assault on teenagers. Both crimes were never solved. In 2006, local police detective Steve Wilkins, who recently returned from London, reopens cases: he conducts DNA tests, analyzes photographs of artists and testimonies of witnesses. A new investigation leads the police to an episode of the television game “Apple”, which aired in 1989. Thanks to the popular TV show, the police have a suspect – the robber John Cooper, who is serving time for a series of burglaries. Starring Luke Evans, star of The Fast and the Furious and Dracula.

Fantastic

Tribes of Europa

Where and when: from February 19, Netflix.

The future turned out to be different from what it was imagined. In 2074, Europe was split into many tribal states vying for power. Two brothers and a sister – Kiano, Elya and Liv – find the magic cube and thus find themselves drawn into this bloody war. Each of them is forced to work their way to change the fate of Europe.

Dramedi

“New York, Or Doesn’t Count” / Bridge and Tunnel

Where and when: from January 24, Epix.

The story of Edward Burns is about teenagers from the suburbs of New York, dreaming of conquering Manhattan in the 1980s and making their dreams come true.

College graduate Jimmy is passionate about photography and is just starting to find his own style. After graduation, he returns home to Long Island and meets his ex-girlfriend Jill. The energetic, confident Jill wants to move to Manhattan to become a designer, but fears that she might miss the chance because of Jimmy. Their fates are intertwined with other heroes who are also looking for their happiness.

