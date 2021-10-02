https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210929/kardashyan-1752357770.html

Sister Kardashian spoke about the terrible “side” of COVID-19

The younger sister of Kim Kardashian Khloe admitted that her hair began to fall out after she fell ill with COVID-19, writes The Independent. Radio Sputnik, 09/29/2021

MOSCOW, September 29 / Radio Sputnik. The younger sister of Kim Kardashian Khloe admitted that her hair began to fall out after falling ill with COVID-19. According to her, she also suffered from vomiting, headaches, fever, chills and cough. a trichologist told how to stop hair loss, briefly and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

