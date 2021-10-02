Slutsky: Dreyer, not Khvicha, should have taken the penalty kick against Nizhny Novgorod

Rubin head coach Leonid Slutsky commented on the defeat of the club from Nizhny Novgorod (0: 1) in the match of the 10th round of the Russian Premier League and an unscored penalty kick to the opponent’s goal.

“When a penalty kick was awarded to Nizhny’s goal, you could hear shouting from the bench for Dreyer to take the penalty, but Khvicha decided to shoot himself. I told Dreyer yesterday that in case of a penalty he shoots. And I was sure that he would stand the episode, but, unfortunately, this did not happen

This is the second season of Kvaratskhelia. Everyone knows him, everyone understands. It is much more difficult for him, and it is clear that the excitement that has been around him for a long time, he also affects. Season 2 is always the hardest challenge. Until we all go through it together, not only Kvaratskhelia “, – the press service of” Rubin “quotes Slutsky.

Nizhny Novgorod met with Rubin in the 10th round of the Russian Premier League. The meeting took place on the field of the Central stadium in Kazan. The match ended with the victory of Nizhny Novgorod with a score of 1: 0.