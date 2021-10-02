https://rsport.ria.ru/20211002/futbol-1752783993.html
Spalletti threatened Spartak coaches after defeat: video
Spalletti aggressively turned to the coaches of "Spartak" after the defeat: video
Spalletti threatened Spartak coaches after defeat: video
The head coach of the Italian "Napoli" Luciano Spalletti reacted emotionally to the home defeat against the Moscow "Spartak" in the match of the second round of the group
football
Luciano Spalletti
uefa europa league
fc spartak (moscow)
napoli
MOSCOW, October 2 – RIA Novosti. The head coach of the Italian “Napoli” Luciano Spalletti reacted emotionally to the home defeat against the Moscow “Spartak” in the match of the second round of the group stage of the Europa League. The statement of the Italian expert got into the video of the official YouTube-channel of the Russian club. The meeting took place on Thursday evening and ended with a strong-willed victory of the Muscovites with a score of 3: 2. After two rounds, Polish Legia is in the lead with six points, Spartak is second (three points), English “Leicester” and “Napoli” have one point each.
Spalletti turned aggressively to the coaches of "Spartak" after the defeat: video