Spalletti turned aggressively to the coaches of “Spartak” after the defeat: video

Spalletti threatened Spartak coaches after defeat: video

2021-10-02T11: 58

MOSCOW, October 2 – RIA Novosti. The head coach of the Italian “Napoli” Luciano Spalletti reacted emotionally to the home defeat against the Moscow “Spartak” in the match of the second round of the group stage of the Europa League. The statement of the Italian expert got into the video of the official YouTube-channel of the Russian club. The meeting took place on Thursday evening and ended with a strong-willed victory of the Muscovites with a score of 3: 2. After two rounds, Polish Legia is in the lead with six points, Spartak is second (three points), English “Leicester” and “Napoli” have one point each.

