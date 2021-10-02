St. Louis beat Chicago in NHL preseason, Tarasenko and Buchnevich score for St. Louis

Russian Day in Chicago! Ours influenced 5 out of 6 goals of St. Louis, Tarasenko scored a beauty

For the fourth preseason match in the application of “St. Louis” there were four Russian hockey players at once. TO Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich have joined Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexey Toropchenkowho have not played since September 26.

And it was our compatriots who became the main driving force of the Blues in the match against Chicago: the four Russians had their hands on 5 of St. Louis goals out of 6!

At the same time, the first half of this match turned out to be completely ineffective. Until the 31st minute, the only goal left by Nathan Todd in the middle of the first period, in which Toropchenko took an active part. The Russian played great ahead of the curve in the fight for a neutral puck and launched a goal combination.

Pavel Buchnevich managed to open the goal cock in the game. The St. Louis rookie scored on the short side after Braden Shenn’s brilliant performance. The Canadian’s pressure and passing sense are on the level.

Then Chicago joined the game, and until the end of the period, the black hawks, although they conceded again from Thomas, scored twice themselves, reducing the gap to one goal. But in the final twenty minutes the Blackhawks gate continued to amaze the Russian “musicians”.

In the 46th minute, the majority was realized by Ivan Barbashev, who pierced the puck into the goal of Collin Delia from a patch.

And 10 minutes later, the first goal in the preseason was scored by Vladimir Tarasenko, who almost left St. Louis in the summer due to some disagreements with the club’s management. But now Vladi, as Tarasenko is called in America, is all right, and he throws such beautiful washers after the “wall” with a partner.

“Chicago” made a weak attempt at a comeback, but at the close of regular time, “St. Louis” scored the sixth goal in an empty net and drew the line under this match.

6: 3 – a confident victory for the “bluesmen”, in which the Russians were the soloists. Tarasenko and Buchnevich have 2 (1 + 1) points each, Barbashev has a goal, Toropchenko has an assist.