Starring Brad Pitt: Everything We Know About David Leitch’s New High Speed ​​Train

Premiere

Sony Pictures has finally revealed the release date of one of the most anticipated films of our time on the big screen. “High Speed ​​Train” will be released on April 8, 2022.

Plot

From the novel by Agatha Christie, we already know the story when a murder takes place on the same train and a brilliant detective is looking for a criminal among the passengers. But what if in one high-speed train rushing along the railway there are five hired killers at once?

Five killers travel from Tokyo to Morioka – each with its own purpose. But the conflict turns out to be inevitable – their missions are intertwined and connected with each other. How exactly? Is this just a coincidence or did someone deliberately set up a trap for the heroes? We’ll find out after watching the movie.

The plot is based on the Maria Beetle manga by Kotaro Isaki. The Japanese bestseller is scheduled to be published in English next year by the publishing company Harvill Secker.

Cast

The cast turned out to be truly stellar: Brad Pitt (we think there is no need to specify how we know him) and Joey King (Ramona and Beezus, The Kissing Booth, Radium Girls).

In addition, we will see Andrew Koji – not only an actor, but also a martial artist, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Anna Karenina”, “Godzilla”, “Argument”), Sandra Bullock (“8 friends Ocean “,” Terribly loud and incredibly close “), Lady Gaga and Logan Lerman (” The Butterfly Effect “,” Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief “,” It’s good to be quiet “).

Command

The executive producers are Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc. and Brittany Morrissey of Sony Pictures. Zak Olkiewicz is writing the script.

The director’s chair was taken by David Leitch – we know him from the films “Deadpool 2”, “John Wick”, “Fast and the Furious: Hobbs and Shaw”. He also co-produced with his wife Kelly McCormick, 87North Productions, Antoine Foucault and Kat Samick.

Filming

Back in March, Brad Pitt was spotted on set in Los Angeles with Joey King. The actors’ clothes were stained with artificial blood and dirt, and their faces were made up for wounds and abrasions. There seems to be a lot of action and combat ahead of us. Which of the heroes will get off the high-speed train safe and sound? We’ll find out next year.