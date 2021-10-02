https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210820/Silnye-geny-Riz-Uizerspun-pokhvastalas-molozhavoy-mamoy-252633862.html

Strong genes: Reese Witherspoon boasts a youthful mom

Strong genes: Reese Witherspoon boasts a youthful mom

The star of TV shows and movies for the first time in a long time showed her parent – and you don’t think they really look incredibly similar 08/20/2021, Sputnik Georgia

TBILISI, 20 Aug – Sputnik. For the first time in a long time, American actress Reese Witherspoon showed her mother: fans never cease to be amazed at Betty's youth and beauty. Reese's followers have long been discussing the incredible similarity of the actress with her daughter Ava. Paparazzi do not always understand which of the Witherspoon family they photographed on the street. But recently, the star decided to show who in their family are all such beauties. On August 18, Witherspoon's mother, Betty, celebrated her birthday. In honor of the joyous occasion, Reese shared a series of family shots with her dearest person. And, as it turned out, the eyes and a wide smile went to the actress from the youthful mother. In one of the pictures, Betty is depicted in her youth, and if you do not look closely, you might think that this is an aged photograph of her granddaughter or daughter. Under the post, the star left a sweet signature that touched all subscribers. "She told me that I need to dream big, laugh every day, be original when it is appropriate, enjoy every flower on the road and be useful to others. She wiped my tears and was happy my success. And I can never explain – how much I love her, "- said the actress.

