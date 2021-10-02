Suarez: Because of Kuman, I returned home in tears. If he had character and authority, he would behave differently – 10/01/2021

– Who do you think is responsible for your sensational departure from Barcelona? Koeman or [бывший президент клуба] Bartomeu, who seemed to have long been opposed to you?

– Both. I already talked about this last season. As for the coach, I think if he had character and authority, he would behave differently. If he had said that he was not counting on me and that I had to leave for specific reasons – so be it …

But he tells me that I am not part of his plans. And when I close the deal with Atlético and terminate the contract with Barcelona, ​​he comes up and says that if the deal is not closed, on Sunday he will count on me against Villarreal. How? If I am not part of your plans, then how can you count on me?

He sent me to train in the third and fourth fields and treated me like I was 15 years old. He hurt me, it hurt me. Because of this disrespect, I came home in tears. I have never shown disrespect to him. I trained without showing discontent no matter what. Because I’m a professional. I was looking for a better solution.