Suarez: Because of Kuman, I returned home in tears. If he had character and authority, he would behave differently – 10/01/2021

– Who do you think is responsible for your sensational departure from Barcelona? Koeman or [бывший президент клуба] Bartomeu, who seemed to have long been opposed to you?
– Both. I already talked about this last season. As for the coach, I think if he had character and authority, he would behave differently. If he had said that he was not counting on me and that I had to leave for specific reasons – so be it …
But he tells me that I am not part of his plans. And when I close the deal with Atlético and terminate the contract with Barcelona, he comes up and says that if the deal is not closed, on Sunday he will count on me against Villarreal. How? If I am not part of your plans, then how can you count on me?
He sent me to train in the third and fourth fields and treated me like I was 15 years old. He hurt me, it hurt me. Because of this disrespect, I came home in tears. I have never shown disrespect to him. I trained without showing discontent no matter what. Because I’m a professional. I was looking for a better solution.
I said that [ответственность несут] “Both” because Bartomeu talked about how badly Suarez affects the locker room, does this, does that … I saw his words a week before returning to training and calling Koeman. It was painful, – quotes the words of Suarez Spanish edition Sport.