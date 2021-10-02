Suarez’s goal helped Atlético beat Barcelona

In Madrid, the central match of the 8th round of the Spanish Example finished. Atletico hosted Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. The meeting ended with a convincing victory for the hosts with a score of 2: 0.

Already in the 23rd minute, Madrid took the lead Thomas Lemardistinguished after passing Luis Suarez.

Lemar’s goal.

And on the 44th minute already Suarez doubled the advantage of the “mattress” with the transfer of Lemar.

Suarez’s goal.

In the second half, Barcelona did not manage to turn the tide. The Catalans practically did not create dangerous chances at the opponent’s goal, and Atlético could well bring the score to a large one.

The Championship was broadcasting a live text broadcast of the match Atletico – Barcelona.

Atlético scored 17 points and caught up with the leading Real Madrid. “Mattress makers” take 2nd place in the standings. Barcelona, ​​with 12 points, is in 9th place in the standings.

