Tarot reader predicted how J-Law and Ben Affleck’s new romance would end

MOSCOW, July 31 / Radio Sputnik. The renewed romance between singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck will not last long, since the stars have too different goals in life and temperaments, according to the tarologist Svetlana Malakhova. According to Malakhova, Lopez is tired of sorting out her inappropriate gentlemen and therefore decided to return Affleck. Now the singer “completely controls him”, and the actor does not notice it. Nevertheless, the tarot reader is convinced that Jennifer may soon get bored with all this, and she will cheat on Ben. “At first Ben will do his best to deny that there are problems in the relationship, but then Jennifer will go somewhere with another fan, and the truth will come out. “, – the expert believes. According to Malakhova’s forecast, by the end of the year the singer will have a new boyfriend. The media began writing about the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in April this year. Recently, the singer herself confirmed the rumors about this novel by publishing a photo of her in Affleck’s arms. The couple reunited after an eighteen-year break in their relationship, during which time Lopez had two children. Radio Sputnik previously revealed where J.Lo and Ben Affleck spent their weekends. Briefly and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.
