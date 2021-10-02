Tekstilshchik dismissed the head coach

Immediately after the Tekstilshchik – Baltika match, the head coach of the Kaliningraders Yevgeny Kaleshin resigned. The mentor could not survive the offensive defeat of his team, when in the very ending the Ivanovo club turned the game around and snatched the victory with a score of 3-2.

Baltika has very serious ambitions for this season, the club has an excellent budget by FNL standards, and the management made no secret of plans to enter the Premier League. This problem, by the way, remains, the variant with Dmitry Alenichev is another confirmation. The candidacies of the former coach of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov and Sergey Ignashevich are also being considered.

But so far Kaliningrad has only 13th place after the 14th round, and only 17 points scored.

By the way, Tekstilshchik can gain the glory of a “dangerous” team, depriving the head coaches of other clubs of their posts. In October last year, we recall that a similar story happened with the Yaroslavl “Shinnik”. Immediately after Alexander Pobegalov’s team lost to Ivanovo team with a large score (3: 0), and even at home, he resigned.