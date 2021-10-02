https://ria.ru/20210712/yakutiya-1740934222.html

The activist turned to DiCaprio because of forest fires in Yakutia

2021-07-12T15: 01

2021-07-12T15: 01

2021-07-12T16: 08

society

USA

Bangkok

Hollywood

leonardo dicaprio

Russia

wildfires in russia

culture News

YAKUTSK, 12 July – RIA Novosti. Eco-activist Rosa Dyachkovskaya claims that she was able to get the reaction of actor Leonardo DiCaprio to a request to help Yakutia in the fight against forest fires, as evidence she published screenshots of the correspondence on her Instagram page. According to the latest data, over 300 forest fires have been registered in Yakutia. who now lives in Bangkok, decided to help Yakutia, where she is from, by reaching out to famous people, including Hollywood stars. “It all started on Friday. I threw him thousands of messages. I spoke with DiCaprio personally. He promised to speak with the US authorities about the help of Yakutia, “said Dyachkovskaya, posting a screenshot in the story, which shows messages from DiCaprio’s verified account. In 2019, the actor expressed concerns about forest fires raging in different parts of the planet, including Siberia. He accompanied his message with a Guardian video, which tells about the fires in Siberia and other regions. Russian-speaking users of the social network did not disregard the post of the actor and thanked him for his attention to the problem. Earlier it was reported that film lovers of Yakutia handed over to DiCaprio a “people’s” Oscar in 2016. They collected almost 1.4 kilograms of silver and gold for gilding. About 150 people took part in the action.

2021

