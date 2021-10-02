the actor said that he was losing weight – Glamor – tsn.ua

The 52-year-old actor posted a pre-workout photo at the gym.

Famous Hollywood actor Will Smith, recently shocked fans plump, declared that he wanted to regain his shape.

He told about this on his Instagram page.

Earlier, Smith admitted that he had grown fat over the quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic, although the network suggested that the actor gained weight while preparing for a new role.

“This is the body that carried me through the entire pandemic and countless days of quarantine. I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more cupcakes at night. That’s all! Now I want to return to the best shape in my life,” he wrote.

And now the 52-year-old actor has posted a photo of a pre-workout at the gym. The picture shows Smith wearing black pants and a white T-shirt.

“I’m returning to a flat shape because I look round,” said the actor.

Smith joked that hamburgers weren’t the only ones that had settled on the sides at the gym.

Recall that the 20-year-old daughter of Will Smith Willow came out. The girl admitted that she is polyamorous. That is, it is in a relationship in which partners allow each other to have romantic ties on the side.

