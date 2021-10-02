The composer named the skaters who feel the music best

Composer Alexander Goldstein, who works with figure skaters, told who of them feels the music best.

– Elizaveta Tuktamysheva introduces original music every season.

– I agree, she is a great fellow! She always moves forward, her musical choice is always among the best. This is the way to move.

So I wonder why they took Scheherazade for Annabel Morozova and Andrey Bagin? With this music, other dancers have already become champions, it will not be forgotten. They will certainly be compared. If you take this kind of music, then only with the initial firm conviction that you will do better. And I doubt Scheherazade-Annabelle will now surpass Meryl Davis in this role. It seems to me that the comparison was lost in advance.

– Which of the modern skaters has the best feel for music?

– Mark Kondratyuk, Evgeny Semenenko, Anna Shcherbakova, Nastya Mishina and Sasha Gallyamov. In general, do you know what the cornerstone of figure skating music is? The viewer must feel and understand what is happening in the program. The music should be in harmony with the movements of the skaters and be an integral part of their performance. Then both sports and art will turn out.

Goldstein is a composer, author of symphonic, chamber and pop works, music producer, honored trainer of the RSFSR, a member of the Russian Authors’ Society and the American Society of Composers. He is the first professional to go into figure skating and synchronized swimming music.

