The condition under which bitcoin will be destroyed is named

Ray Dalio believes that global regulators can destroy or take control of bitcoin

V case further growth popularity bitcoin, regulating organs will try destroy cryptocurrency or set over her control… About it v interview CNBC stated American financier and billionaire, founder investment fund Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio…

“I think, what they will succeedsince they have appropriate opportunities“, – considers Dalio…

Also he stressed, what bitcoins Dont Have objective values. but investor-billionaire considers, what cryptocurrency is good alternative cash.

Recall that Supreme Rada supported in the second reading project the law No. 3637 “O virtual assets “, which the called up settle market cryptocurrencies and others virtual assets in Ukraine. The corresponding solution 8 September supported 276 folk chosen ones.

Also, the US is striking a new blow to cryptocurrency. Traders are outraged.

By the way, Lukashenko offered the workers of the fertilizer plant to mine cryptocurrency.

In August, Bitcoin jumped above $ 50,000 for the first time since spring.

