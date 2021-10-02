The corners are Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool weapons. In the Premier League match, they can be muted by Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are already legendary. Like any brilliant line-up, the Merseysides have amassed several historical moments. The main one is the championship, but if you go down to the level of goals, the author of the most memorable one will be Divok Origi. We are talking about a corner in the match with Barcelona.

Effective and efficient standards are the hallmark of modern Liverpool. Klopp’s team closed the 2019/20 championship campaign as the best in the Premier League in terms of free kicks and corners (17). In the dreadful 2020/21 season, the figure dropped to 11. Now it is growing again.

In six rounds of the 2021/22 Premier League, Liverpool hit five corners. Corner goals account for 36% of all Lersiside goals in the championship. Among English clubs, only Burnley has a higher share (60%). Klopp’s formidable standards are back – thanks in large part to them, Everton’s neighbors lead the table.

Liverpool’s basic play follows a 1-3-1 formation. He led to a goal against Leeds. One of the players runs to the near post, the other to the far post. Three players are included between them, sometimes two. Low Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota run along the edges. Major Virgil van Dyck, Joel Matip, Fabinho remain in the center.

Basic corner from Liverpool. Three players are waiting for the ball in the central channel, two have gone to the posts Photo: Other Agency

Sometimes the central group acts as a blocking group. The players at the goalkeeper’s border physically interfere with the opponents and create space in the center of the penalty area. In the match against Crystal Palace, the screening system freed Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian hit, and Manet scored with a finishing move.

Liverpool’s main group cuts off opponents from Salah, who opened under the canopy Photo: Other Agency

For some matches, Liverpool picks up specific rallies. For example, in three of 11 corners against Norwich, Van Dijk swapped the center group for the near post. The Dutchman’s jerks did not lead to the moments, but they looked promising: imagine a 193-centimeter footballer who is the first in the team to jump on the ball.

Van Dyck’s run to the near post in the match against Norwich Photo: Other Agency

Van Dyck’s stance is one of Liverpool’s main tools in standards. Perhaps the revival of corners and free throws from the Merseyside team is connected precisely with the return of the Dutchman, although Virgil himself has never scored in the 2021/22 season.

An example is the match against Chelsea. If against “Norwich” Van Dyck ran to the near post, then in the battle with the Londoners he populated the far post. Virgil met four of Liverpool’s 12 corners in the new zone against the Champions League winners.

Van Dijk moves to the far post during Liverpool’s corner v Chelsea Photo: Other Agency

Matip plays in a similar way. The Cameroonian can be found both on both posts and in the center of the penalty area. But Ibrahima Konate turns on in a more primitive manner. The Frenchman lives in the middle of the box and enjoys gigantic growth (194 cm) with might and main. In the match against Crystal Palace, the roslyak approach distracted the defenders and freed Salah for a goal in the 78th minute.

Crystal Palace defenders focused on Van Dyck, Konata and Man and left Salah in a one-on-one situation Photo: Other Agency

In the 2021/22 season, Van Dijk, Matip and Konate each win over half of the riding martial arts. Only James Tarkovski, Ben Mee and Shane Duffy are superior to Liverpool’s defenders in terms of volume to quality.

Another important factor is selection. Liverpool players are accustomed to constant pressure and almost never lose rebounds from corners. In the match against Chelsea, the Merseysides did not concede possession to an opponent in any of the corners: they either brought it to the point of hitting, or controlled the area in front of the penalty area.

Liverpool’s successes are the fruit of the coach’s detailed and maximalist approach. In 2018, Klopp complained that it is difficult to train standards in England: due to the weather, players freeze from static exercises. According to Jurgen’s observations, teams from Germany face the same problem. Working in warm Spain is another matter. A year later, the Liverpool coach formulated a general attitude towards standards: “Goals from free kicks and corners are important. I love it when a team scores from set pieces. Football abounds in such rallies – it is good to use them. “

On October 3, Liverpool will face the most powerful challenge – the match against Manchester City. It’s not just about the current rivalry and the fight for the championship. Pep Guardiola’s players defend tightly on set. In the Premier League-2021/22, the Catalan team allowed only two hits and 0.05 expected goals from corners.

It will not be possible to break through Manchester City like Barcelona in the Champions League. It is all the more interesting what changes in the standards Klopp will introduce for the match with the main opponent.

