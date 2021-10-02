the date of the premiere of “Nine Completely Strangers” is revealed

Summer ends, and Hollywood continues to scare people with horror stories about vacation. First, in the movie “Time”, guests of a luxury hotel turned into decrepit old people by visiting a local beach. Then, at the White Lotus, the nerves of tourists and service personnel were systematically tested for strength with dubious surprises. And now the picture “Nine Completely Strangers” will tell about how dangerous it is to rest.

The project is based on the work of Liana Moriarty, author of Big Little Lies. The plot revolves around the hotel, which is led by the heroine Nicole Kidman, Dr. Masha (apparently, the Russian name was chosen for greater intimidation), writes ET. The doctor promises that after a ten-day rest at the hotel, all visitors will be healthy and transformed. There are more than enough people who want to change their lives for the better. But they could not even imagine what methods Dr. Masha uses in her therapy.



In addition to Nicole Kidman, viewers will be able to enjoy the performance of Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy and other stars. As a producer, Kidman expressed her hope that the film will live up to fans’ expectations.

The premiere will be available on August 18 on the Hulu platform.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Maksakova Yana