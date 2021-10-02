The fall of Milokhin, the failure of Muceniece and the success of Melnikova: behind the scenes of the “Ice Age”

Dania Milokhin and Evgenia Medvedeva

Even the permanent host of “Ice Age” Alexei Yagudin rightly noted that the average age of celebrities who decided on this adventure is much lower in the new season. For example, 19-year-old Danya Milokhin, who was paired with two-time world champion, silver medalist of the Olympic Games in Beijing, 21-year-old Evgenia Medvedeva. The guys managed to make friends, hundreds of funny videos of the duo have already been posted on Instagram and TikTok, but with the rentals, everything is not so much fun yet.

Already in the first box office on support, the blogger could not maintain balance – and the guys found themselves on the ice under a frightened loud “oh” of the audience in the stands and the judging committee.

Danya hit his head, and Zhenya landed on her knees. From the outside, the fall looked tough and traumatic, but the contestants quickly got up and continued their performance. Later she assured that they “landed very softly”, while Alexei Yagudin called this oversight the result of the blogger’s failure to assemble.

Despite Milokhin’s mistake, the titled athlete supported her partner, saying that she was proud of him and believed that he would learn everything: “In fact, we started very cool, just got into the courage … Well, we will pay more attention to the support.” Danya himself, in a conversation with StarHit, noted that he was very nervous before the performance: “To be honest, I was so worried that I don’t even remember why we fell.”

Agata Muceniece and Alexander Enbert

But Agatha Muceniece is facing a very serious task: the actress is paired with Alexander Enbert, the winner of the previous season. Then, with each of their performances with Olga Kuzmina, they literally blew up the audience. Perhaps no one has received so many compliments during the existence of “Glacier”.

So far, the actress, unfortunately, cannot keep the bar. But you can’t give up, because this is only the beginning of the competition and there is time to correct the situation.

Despite the unsuccessful performance, Muceniece tried to maintain a positive attitude. “I was a little upset, I understand that I have a great responsibility, because Sasha won the last time. We will try our best, I was very worried, afraid and in a hurry. I didn’t pull my arms the way I should have! I don’t know, I did everything wrong! “- the presenter of” Voice. Children”.

Alexander Enbert looked content and calm. “We’ve learned a lot this week. Of course, when you’re frozen on the ice with glands on your legs, and this guy is dragging you somewhere, it’s hard to think about artistry. You just need to get used to it a little and feel freer, and this only comes with experience, ”- with these words the skater supported his partner.

The jury gave a low rating to the couple’s artistry

The favorites of the issue were the former Daddy’s daughter Daria Melnikova and Olympic champion Maxim Marinin. The jury members praised the acting skills and sensuality of the actress and, of course, the professionalism of the skater. The judges agreed that this couple has great prospects on the project.

Daria Melnikova and Maxim Marinin performed to the French song “Voilà”

Ksenia Borodina and Dmitry Soloviev also decided to rely on sensuality and romance. Their number will definitely be remembered by the audience. Even before filming, the presenter admitted on her Instagram that she was very worried before the rental and did not know how to cope with stress. Recall that last season Soloviev played in tandem with Ksenia’s sworn colleague – Olga Buzova. It is now becoming obvious that both fans and haters “DOMA-2” will compare the presenters throughout the season.

Ksenia Borodina and Dmitry Soloviev

Borodina responded categorically to unpleasant comments on social networks: “Everyone has always wanted this friendship between us. But I never said that we were friends. And she always denied this and said that we were only colleagues. This is the way it is and it has always been! They will compare. Because we have been together for many years! But there is nothing in common between us, from the word at all! This does not mean that someone is bad. She is not my person and she never was. Principles, attitudes towards people and so on are not close. “

Last year Soloviev performed with Olga Buzova

