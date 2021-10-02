The fantasy series “Sweet Tooth” is so realistic that the horned hero does not even seem strange – Moskvich Mag

Once a cruel disease came to the world – adults began to die en masse, but at the same time hybrids of people and animals were born.

The father of one of them, Gus (Christian Convery), managed to take refuge in the forest after his wife’s death, where he raised the boy in the tradition of eco-pantheism. That is, with the understanding that mother nature must be loved and respected, and people, on the contrary, must be afraid. There was every reason for the second, since by the age of 11, Gus’s head was already adorned with a decent size of antlers. And, despite his father’s prohibitions, one day the boy had to set off on a journey across post-apocalyptic America in search of his mother, whose death he did not know. Instead of his murdered father, he was accompanied by Gepperd (Nonso Anosi) – a huge kind militant. During the journey, the heroes will meet with the warriors of the old world (hunting for hybrid children), environmental defenders of the new (protecting hybrids), as well as many other interesting people and not only.

Although Robert Downey Jr. finally left the Avengers franchise, he did not lose his taste for comics – so much so that he even decided to produce for Netflix own. The choice of the actor and his wife Susan Downey fell on “Sweet Tooth” (Sweet Tooth) by Jeff Lemire – the man who designs arches for DC and Marvel, and in his free time he draws gloomy comics of his own writing with his own hand. Actually “Sweet Tooth” critics at the turn of the last decade were defined as a mixture of “Bambi” with “Mad Max”. A gloomy mood greeted the readers already on the cover, from which a skinny frightened boy with horns was looking. Further – more: cannibalism, betrayal, scorched American soil and lush biblical metaphors of an absolutely heretical sense. When it became known about the preparation of the film adaptation, the fans froze in anticipation of the bloody fantastic action, but the result came out somewhat different from expectations.

In one of the commercials leading up to the show, Downey says Sweet Tooth is a great movie for the whole family. The eerie visions of Lemire in this capacity could not be imagined in any way, but, as it turns out, the author is very pleased with the interpretation from Netflix… The references here are also clear: “Sweet Tooth” is a kind of post-apocalyptic “Mandalorian”, a colorful fantastic road movie for children and their parents, each frame of which is quite interesting to look at. In accordance with these attitudes, special attention is paid to the ears of the hero, the colors are soft, anarchism and cannibalism are dissolved in New Zealand greenery.

Obviously, if some less prolific service (like Apple TV+), “Sweet Tooth” would have turned out to be more significant visually, but it worked out well. Anti-crisis production Netflix in this case only plays into the hands of history. The series was directed by Jim Meekl, author of The Cold in July and Hap and Leonard. Anyone who has seen these pictures knows that Mikla’s strong point is excellent work with actors. So “Sweet Tooth”, despite the significant softening of the harsh original, never slips into excessive sweetness and, of course, makes us expect a continuation, which, judging by the ratings (100% Rotten Tomatoes!), necessarily will.

Photo: Netflix