The final trailer of the blockbuster “The Eternals” with Angelina Jolie has been released

The final trailer of the blockbuster "The Eternals" has been published on the YouTube channel of Marvel Entertainment. The release of the new video is reported by Entertainment Weekly.

MOSCOW, August 19 – RIA Novosti. The final trailer of the blockbuster “The Eternals” has been published on the YouTube channel of Marvel Entertainment. The release of the new video is reported by Entertainment Weekly. The film tells about the Eternals – representatives of the immortal alien race with superpowers. They secretly live on Earth for seven thousand years and protect people from the humanoid Deviants. The new video explains why the heroes did not previously act together with the Avengers against Thanos, at the click of which half of the world’s population disappeared. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Keith Harrington, Richard Madden and others starred in the film and will be released in Russia on November 4, 2021.

