The match CSKA – Krasnodar and three more games of the 10th round of the RPL will be held on Saturday – 02.10.2021

TASS, October 2. The tenth round of Tinkoff – Russian Premier League (RPL) starts on October 2 with four matches. In the main meeting of the day, CSKA Moscow will host Krasnodar, Rubin – Nizhny Novgorod, Dynamo – Krylya Sovetov and Arsenal – Khimki will also take place.

Compared to CSKA, the team of former army coach Viktor Goncharenko has staffing problems that arose after the game against Sochi. Despite a major victory (3: 0), Krasnodar lost their central defender Uros Spayic, who received a direct red card, and midfielder Alexander Chernikov who was sent off for two warnings. After the game, the general director of Krasnodar, Vladimir Khashig, criticized the refereeing on the air of the Match Premier TV channel.

It will be difficult to make up for such losses of Goncharenko. Forward Anton Zabolotny will return to CSKA after disqualification. The meeting will take place in Moscow and will start at 19:00 Moscow time.

The capital “Dynamo” under the leadership of Sandro Schwartz, who was recognized as the best coach of the RPL for the second month in a row, will host the Samara “Wings of the Soviets”. In April, the teams met in the ¼ final of the Bet City – Russian Cup, the blue and white in Samara lost with a score of 0: 2. Now Muscovites, as Schwartz said, are in shape.

In the 11th round, Dynamo will have a match against Spartak, which in case of receiving yellow cards in the game with Krylia, will be conceded by flank defender Guillermo Varela and midfielder Sebastian Szymanski. Due to injuries, Dynamo defender Diego Laxalt and goalkeeper Anton Shunin may not play in the upcoming match of the 10th round. The meeting against “Wings of the Soviets” will begin at 16:30 Moscow time.

Rubin and Nizhny Novgorod will play in the first match of the day. In Kazan, the match will be missed by the central defender Philip Uremovich and the midfielder Oliver Abilgor, who were disqualified due to the overuse of yellow cards.

Kazan could again lose the head coach Leonid Slutsky, who entered the football section before the ninth round match with Dynamo, being disqualified. Nevertheless, however, the Control and Disciplinary Committee punished him with suspension for one match conditionally.

Simultaneously with the game CSKA – Krasnodar, a match will take place in Tula, where the local Arsenal will host the Moscow Region Khimki. The head coaches of the teams Miodrag Bozovic and Igor Cherevchenko previously worked together at Lokomotiv Moscow. From 2014 to 2015, Bozovic headed the capital’s club, Cherevchenko was one of his assistants.