The Minister of Sports of Russia – about the limit: the value of the sum does not change from a change in the places of the terms

Minister of Sports of Russia Oleg Matytsin answered a question about the preferred model of the limit for foreign players in the Russian Premier League.

“We are waiting for the formed opinion of the football community, which is expressed by the RFU. The legionnaire limit is one part of the plan; it doesn’t solve the issue by itself. As soon as the proposals are finalized, then we will conduct final talks and come out with a consolidated program.

I am not a mathematician, but the value of the sum does not change from a change in the places of the terms, let’s nevertheless consider this problem as a whole, ”TASS quotes Matytsin.

As a reminder, at the present time in the RPL it is allowed to include no more than eight foreigners in the application.

The conversation about the need for reforms in Russian football re-emerged after the unsuccessful performance of the national team at the European Championship 2020. There the Russians took the last place in the group and could not reach the playoffs. Soon Stanislav Cherchesov left the national team, who led the national team since 2016. He was replaced by Valery Karpin.