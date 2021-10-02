The most beautiful actors in Hollywood: top 10

The most handsome actors in Hollywood: Unsplash

The most beautiful actors in Hollywood drive millions of fans all over the world crazy. They can boast not only good looks, but also talent. Top 10 includes: Brad Pitt, Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr.

Who are considered the most beautiful actors in Hollywood? The debate of fans about who is the loveliest among the actors in Hollywood will never subside. The reputable site IMDb has defined its list of cinematic beauties. The top ten includes Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Jensen Ackles, Rami Malek, Brad Pitt, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Bill Skarsgard and Paul Bettany.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is the first on the list of Hollywood’s greatest beauties. Born October 23, 1976 in Vancouver (Canada) into a family of salespeople. Has Irish and Scottish roots. Ryan made his film debut in 1991 in the TV series “Hillside” (1990) on the children’s channel Nickleodeon. He later starred in several more subtle films.

The actor is best known for his roles in the films Buried Alive (2010) and Deadpool (2016, 2018). The role of an ironic immortal mutant brought Rain not only $ 2 million in royalties and a Saturn award, but also the title of a sex symbol in superhero movies, although the actor himself does not like this expression.

Ryan is afraid to fly, as he had a dangerous experience with a parachute jump: he did not open the first time. Like his parents, he worked as a salesman in a grocery store. And in high school, he even failed his acting exams.

Robert Downey Jr.

The second most handsome actor in Hollywood is Robert Downey Jr. Born April 4, 1965 in New York into the family of a director and an actress. He is of Jewish, Irish and English descent.

From childhood, Robert, along with his sister, was immersed in cinema and art. He received his acting education in New York, and after his parents divorced he moved to California.

His film debut took place at the age of five in the film “Pound” (1970), directed by the actor’s father. Robert’s most recognizable roles are Iron Man, Tony Stark. The Hollywood beauty has a BAFTA award and two Saturn awards, as well as two Oscar nominations. Robert managed to overcome drug addiction.

Chris Evans

Christopher Robert Evans is the third most handsome man in Hollywood. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 13, 1981, the son of a dentist and youth theater actress. He is of German, Welsh, Italian and Irish descent.

Chris followed the example of his older sister during his school years and began performing in school plays, and also entered the Theater Institute in New York. The actor’s film debut was a cameo role in the film “The Fugitive” (2000).

Chris is best known for his role as Steve Rogers (Captain America) in the superhero movie The Avengers. Although he is quite a notable actor, he has never won major awards, however, 5 times was nominated for the Saturn Award.

Interestingly, although Chris looks very masculine on screens in a Captain America costume, the actor constantly experienced severe headaches because of the helmet.

Jensen Ackles

The fourth among the handsome TV screens is Jensen Ackles. Born March 1, 1978 in Dallas, Texas, the son of an actor. Has English, German and Scottish roots. He spent his childhood in the small Texas town of Richardson, where he was educated. From childhood he was fond of sports.

At the age of two, he began his modeling career, acting in commercials. Although Jensen dreamed of becoming a sports doctor, he followed in his father’s footsteps. The first serious film debut took place in 1997 in the soap opera Days of Our Lives (1965).

The actor’s worldwide popularity was brought about by the role of Dean Winchester in the TV series Supernatural (2005). Interestingly, most of the actor’s roles are associated with the fight against dark forces:

Days of Our Lives (1965);

Eater of Souls (2005);

Supernatural (2005).

Rami Malek

Rami Malek is the fifth in IMDb’s list of handsome men. Rami Said Malek was born on May 12, 1981 in Los Angeles into the family of a guide and an accountant. The family is of Egyptian Coptic descent. Rami has a twin brother, Sami, who has chosen to be a teacher. He graduated from musical theater class and received a BA in Fine Arts from Indiana.

Rami’s acting career began with the title role in the TV series Gilmore Girls (2004), and he also voiced computer video games. World fame came to him in 2018. Rami played the iconic musician and frontman of The Queen Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

Some scenes of performances on stage in the film completely repeat the real ones, down to the details. It took Rami months to train them. The actor’s performance was rated at a high level: the actor won an Oscar and a BAFTA in 2019.

Brad Pitt

The sixth most beautiful actor in Hollywood is Brad Pitt. Born December 18, 1963 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, the son of a school consultant and manager of a logistics company.

He spent his childhood and teenage years in Springfield, Missouri. He was an active schoolboy, participated in sports competitions and self-government. Graduated from the University of Missouri Faculty of Journalism with a degree in advertising.

He made his film debut with a supporting role in the soap opera Underworld (1964). In the 1990s, his career took off when directors saw in him not only a handsome appearance, but also an acting talent. Brad Pitt has earned the reputation of a very versatile actor.

Brad Pitt: YouTube / iVideos

His most recognizable roles are:

Tyler Dyerden in Fight Club (1999);

Achilles in the film “Troy” (2004);

John Smith in Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005);

Billy Bean in The Man Who Changed Everything (2011).

Brad is a titled actor. He won Oscars twice (2014, 2020), has an Emmy and BAFTA awards.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Seventh among the handsome men in Hollywood – Benedict Cumberbatch. Born July 19, 1976 into a family of actors. Has royal roots and a fairly decent pedigree.

He studied at private schools in Brambtley and Harrow, where he received an art scholarship. Best known for the roles of Sherlock Holmes, Doctor Strange and Alan Turing.

Benedict Cumberbatch: Wikipedia

According to Empire magazine, Benedict is recognized as the sexiest man in the world. Awarded by Queen Elizabeth of the Order of the British Empire in 2015 for Distinguished Service to the Crown.

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth is the eighth most handsome actor in Hollywood. Born August 11, 1983 in Melbourne (Australia) into the family of an English teacher and social counselor. Is of Dutch, Irish, English, Scottish and German descent. At a young age, he auditioned for many roles, participated in the Australian version of the show “Dancing with the Stars.”

Chris got his first major role in the fantastic Star Trek saga (2009). And the actor gained world fame thanks to the role of the Scandinavian god of thunder Thor in the film of the same name in 2011.

In total, Chris has appeared in seven Marvel films. It is noteworthy that the actor was born on Thursday – the day of Thor in Scandinavian mythology.

Bill Skarsgard

The ninth among the main beauties of Hollywood is Bill Skarsgard. Was born on August 9, 1990 in Wellingby (Sweden). The Skarsgård family is a treasure trove of top actors. Bill’s father Stellan Skarsgard is well known for his role as Boris Shcherbina in the HBO series Chernobyl (2019), winner of the Golden Globe and winner of the Berlin Film Festival, and brother Alexander – Golden Globe and Emmy.

Bill’s most famous role is the clown Pennywise in the horror cycle It. The frightening role of universal evil in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel was so successful that Bill was immediately awarded several awards, including the iHorror Awards.

Paul Bettany

Closes the top ten most beautiful actors Paul Bettany. He was born on May 27, 1971, on the outskirts of London, into a family of theater actors. The actor’s sister, grandfather and grandmother were also associated with art. Paul also received an acting education. He first attracted attention with his appearance in the film “Gangster number 1” (2000).

Paul is best known for the films A Knight’s Story (2001), A Beautiful Mind (2001), Master of the Seas (2003) and The Limit of Risk (2011). The role of the superhero Vision in the Marvel movie saga also brought him great fame.

The ten most handsome actors have earned several Oscars and millions of dollars at the box office. The heroes of the article demonstrate that the main quality of an actor is perseverance and hard work, and not beautiful external data.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/family/gloss/1779480-samye-krasivye-aktery-gollivuda-1990-h-godov/