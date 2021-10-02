The network found a sexy double of Harry Potter: video

One of the most popular trends on the fashion platform TikTok is sexuality videos, the so-called thirst trap (literally “thirst trap”). As a rule, such videos cause a violent reaction from subscribers and instantly become viral, gaining multimillion views. Another way to boost your video rating is to use iconic movie characters.

French cosplayer and blogger Felix Lalo decided to combine these two trends for maximum success. The fact is that Felix is ​​like two drops of water similar to the hero of the famous film saga about the adventures of a little wizard. Lalo’s incredible resemblance to Harry Potter allowed him to shoot a series of videos in which the young wizard behaves like a mature seducer. From Potter, Lalo, in addition to natural resemblance, borrowed easily recognizable round glasses, clothes with the symbols of the Gryffindor faculty, a magic wand, and also drew himself an iconic scar in the form of a lightning bolt on his forehead.

The blogger announced himself back in February this year, joining the “I look like a celebrity, check” challenge. In a five-second video, Lalo showed how quickly he can transform into actor Daniel Radcliffe. The similarities turned out to be simply striking, and the fans of the Potter community were crazy about the blogger. Since then, the number of subscribers to Lalo’s account has been growing relentlessly and today it is already 1.3 million people. For her videos, the TikTok star cosplays famous scenes from all parts of the movie saga, leaving viewers in awe.

